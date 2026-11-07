Home NewsBusinessA New Way to Serve
Business

A New Way to Serve

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

by Annie Spilman (SBA Regional Administrator – South Central)

Before there was a business plan, there was a promise to serve.

For a veteran preparing to open a shop or a military spouse turning an idea into a livelihood, entrepreneurship can become another way to put that promise into practice. The setting changes, but the purpose remains close to home: taking care of people and building something that matters.

That is what National Veterans Small Business Week invites us to celebrate—and support. Because a heartfelt thank-you is a good beginning. Helping someone take their next step is even better.

Turning an idea into a business means getting down to practical details. How will you reach customers? What will it cost to open your doors? Where do you turn when you have a good plan but need help moving it forward?

Those questions deserve clear answers, not a maze of unfamiliar terms and another phone number to call.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s observance recognizes entrepreneurs who are veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. It also connects them with resources to help build their businesses.

Through Boots to Business, aspiring entrepreneurs can explore business ownership. Veterans Business Outreach Centers can help with business plans, marketing strategies, and connections to government contracting opportunities. SBA and its partners also host events that bring military-connected entrepreneurs together with available support.

That help matters because a business is never just a business to the person building it. It is the early morning spent working through the numbers. The hope of making that first hire. The determination to keep the doors open, take care of employees, and give customers a reason to come back.

The SBA Office of Advocacy’s 2025 state profiles, using 2022 Census business data, report 18,784 veteran-majority-owned businesses in Arkansas, 27,531 in Louisiana, 10,482 in New Mexico, 25,091 in Oklahoma, and 175,458 in Texas. That adds up to more than 257,000 businesses across the South Central region.

But supporting these entrepreneurs is not government’s job alone. There is room for every one of us to help.

If you run an established business, share what you have learned. Make an introduction. Help an aspiring owner understand what it takes to compete for your business.

If you are a customer, give a veteran-owned business an opportunity to earn your trust. When the service is good, tell a neighbor. A recommendation costs nothing, but it can mean a great deal to someone working to build a customer base.

This is not about asking for special treatment. It is about making sure appreciation becomes something useful: a connection, an opportunity, a fair chance to succeed.

To our military-connected entrepreneurs: You do not need every answer before taking the next step. Visit SBA’s National Veterans Small Business Week webpage and connect with the resources available to you.

And to our neighbors: Make the purchase. Share the recommendations. Open the door. Let’s thank those who have served by showing up for what they are building next.

Join Our Journey: Stay informed on all the latest news and updates by following us:

●        X/Twitter: @SBASouthCentral

●        LinkedIn: @SBASouthCentral

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Texas Women’s Foundation Releases New Research: Closing the Gaps to Economic Opportunity...

Toys“R”Us Now Open at Tanger Outlets Houston

Made in America, Built on Main Street

Meant 2 Bee at Honey Bee

NEW DOLLAR GENERAL MARKET OPENS IN Hitchcock

Salt Life Construction & Remodeling LLC

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper