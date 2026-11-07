A New Way to Serve

by Annie Spilman (SBA Regional Administrator – South Central)

Before there was a business plan, there was a promise to serve.

For a veteran preparing to open a shop or a military spouse turning an idea into a livelihood, entrepreneurship can become another way to put that promise into practice. The setting changes, but the purpose remains close to home: taking care of people and building something that matters.

That is what National Veterans Small Business Week invites us to celebrate—and support. Because a heartfelt thank-you is a good beginning. Helping someone take their next step is even better.

Turning an idea into a business means getting down to practical details. How will you reach customers? What will it cost to open your doors? Where do you turn when you have a good plan but need help moving it forward?

Those questions deserve clear answers, not a maze of unfamiliar terms and another phone number to call.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s observance recognizes entrepreneurs who are veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. It also connects them with resources to help build their businesses.

Through Boots to Business, aspiring entrepreneurs can explore business ownership. Veterans Business Outreach Centers can help with business plans, marketing strategies, and connections to government contracting opportunities. SBA and its partners also host events that bring military-connected entrepreneurs together with available support.

That help matters because a business is never just a business to the person building it. It is the early morning spent working through the numbers. The hope of making that first hire. The determination to keep the doors open, take care of employees, and give customers a reason to come back.

The SBA Office of Advocacy’s 2025 state profiles, using 2022 Census business data, report 18,784 veteran-majority-owned businesses in Arkansas, 27,531 in Louisiana, 10,482 in New Mexico, 25,091 in Oklahoma, and 175,458 in Texas. That adds up to more than 257,000 businesses across the South Central region.

But supporting these entrepreneurs is not government’s job alone. There is room for every one of us to help.

If you run an established business, share what you have learned. Make an introduction. Help an aspiring owner understand what it takes to compete for your business.

If you are a customer, give a veteran-owned business an opportunity to earn your trust. When the service is good, tell a neighbor. A recommendation costs nothing, but it can mean a great deal to someone working to build a customer base.

This is not about asking for special treatment. It is about making sure appreciation becomes something useful: a connection, an opportunity, a fair chance to succeed.

To our military-connected entrepreneurs: You do not need every answer before taking the next step. Visit SBA’s National Veterans Small Business Week webpage and connect with the resources available to you.

And to our neighbors: Make the purchase. Share the recommendations. Open the door. Let’s thank those who have served by showing up for what they are building next.

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