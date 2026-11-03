Texas Women’s Foundation Releases New Research: Closing the Gaps to Economic Opportunity for Texas Women  

New searchable index compares economic opportunity across 252 Texas counties

DALLAS, Texas, October 27, 2026 – Where a woman lives in Texas can significantly shape her economic opportunities. Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF), in partnership with Every Texan, has released the Texas Women’s Economic Opportunity Index, a new interactive tool that compares economic opportunity across 252 Texas counties and identifies where women are thriving and where barriers persist.

Building on a decade of research through its Economic Issues for Women in Texas reports, the index combines 12 measures across four areas to assess the conditions that affect women’s economic security, health, education and opportunities for advancement. The index provides county-level scores on a scale of 1 to 100 and will be updated as new data becomes available.

KEY FINDINGS:

The index reveals significant disparities in economic opportunity across Texas, affected by geography, race and income. Counties that invest in resources and services for women and families are better positioned to help residents thrive.

In addition to where a woman lives, other key findings include the following:

Childcare remains a major barrier. Childcare is the weakest domain in most counties, and seven of Texas’ 10 largest counties rank in the bottom half statewide.

· Most Texas counties lack adequate maternity care. Of Texas counties, 63% are classified as maternity care deserts or as having low access to maternity care. Alarmingly, 36% of Texas women who had a birth in 2024 did not receive prenatal care during their first trimester.

The gender wage gap persists: A typical Texas woman working full-time, year-round earns just 81 cents for every dollar her male counterpart earns. In 2024, it was 83 cents.

A typical Texas woman working full-time, year-round earns just 81 cents for every dollar her male counterpart earns. In 2024, it was 83 cents. Despite outpacing men in degree earning and representation in professional occupations, women hold fewer leadership roles.

· Women-owned businesses tend to make less than businesses owned by men: While women own 42% of privately held businesses in Texas, only 14% of revenue is generated by women-owned businesses.

“Over more than a decade of reporting on the economic security and overall well-being of Texas women, our findings have been consistent,” said Karen Hughes White, president and CEO of Texas Women’s Foundation. “As the state with the nation’s strongest economy, Texas has the potential to make economic opportunity accessible to women and their families. This index helps identify where progress is being made, where gaps remain and where targeted action can help create a strong and vibrant Texas for all.”

FOUR AREAS THAT AFFECT ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY:

The index examines four areas that influence women’s economic opportunities:

Work and Economic Security

Women working full time earn 81 cents for every dollar earned by men, down from 83 cents in 2024.

Three in 10 women ages 18–64 live below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Health and Well-being

Thirty-six percent of births occur without first-trimester prenatal care.

Childcare and Family

Thirty-three percent of 3- and 4-year-olds are enrolled in public pre-K.

Infant care costs consume 22% of a working mother’s earnings.

Education and Workforce Development

Thirty-five percent of Texas women ages 25 and older hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 33% of men.

Women account for 45% of employed Texans in management, business, science and arts occupations, compared with 37% of men. However, women hold just 22% of management roles within professional occupations, compared with 34% of men.

Women own 44% of nonemployer firms but receive just 26% of their receipts.

The index provides searchable scores for 252 counties. Loving and Kennedy counties are excluded due to insufficient data.

RECOMMENDATIONS TO EXPAND OPPORTUNITY:

Based on the findings, Texas Women’s Foundation recommends action in four areas:

Invest in Childcare and Family Support

Expand access to quality childcare and universal pre-K, particularly in underserved communities.

Increase childcare subsidies for lower-income families and incentivize higher-quality care.

Encourage family-supportive workplace policies, including paid leave, flexible work arrangements and childcare partnerships.

Strengthen Work and Economic Security

Enact paid family and medical leave and paid sick leave so women can care for themselves and their families without sacrificing income or employment.

Expand access to capital, mentorship and contracting opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Expand Health Coverage and Access

Expand Medicaid and simplify Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment for women and families.

Restore funding for qualified enrollment assistance and automatic enrollment from Medicaid for Pregnant Women into Healthy Texas Women for eligible participants.

Support Educational and Workforce Advancement

Increase funding for TEXAS Grants and College Promise programs, particularly for women of color facing student debt burdens.

Expand student loan forgiveness and cancellation opportunities for eligible Texans.

Invest in education and training programs that prepare women for living-wage jobs, particularly in industries where women’s participation is declining.

The Texas Women’s Economic Opportunity Index offers policymakers, community leaders, employers and advocates a data-driven resource to identify gaps, prioritize investments and strengthen economic opportunity for women throughout Texas.

To view the research report including the Texas Women’s Economic Opportunity Index, visit www.txwf.org/research.