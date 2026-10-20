Meant 2 Bee at Honey Bee

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Honey Bee Boutique celebrated its seventh anniversary on Friday with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce. Owner Monique Taylor and her daughter, Brooklynn Wilke, were as excited as bees in a honeycomb.

Both mother and daughter adore their clients and enjoy being part of the community through events such as helping members of the Santa Fe High School Homecoming court select their wardrobes.

The women described the joy they find in outfitting clients. “We love helping style our customers,” Monique said.

“When they find the perfect outfit, we always say, ‘It was meant to be at the Honey Bee,’” Brooklynn added.

“We are so blessed by everyone who shops local and small,” Monique said.

The “meant to bee” slogan has grown into another service the boutique offers, known as Meant 2 Bee. This part of the boutique features designer items on consignment. Some still have their original store tags attached; Brooklynn describes the rest as almost new.

Brooklynn described Meant 2 Bee as a place where women often have a “meant to be” moment, feeling good about finding items they otherwise might not be able to afford at a price they can manage.

Meant 2 Bee lets shoppers buy items that would normally break their budget at well below the new price.

Meant 2 Bee was Brooklynn’s brainchild, and she enjoys watching women find an item and have a “wow, this was meant to be” moment. It also serves clients who want to consign items.

Consignors can choose to receive either Meant 2 Bee store credit or a 40% cash payout when an item sells.

“If they use the credit, then they can buy something and it’s basically free,” Brooklynn said. “We call that girl math.”

Honey Bee and Meant 2 Bee feature clothing for the country lifestyle and traditions of the region’s many clients. Racks are lined with jeans, printed T-shirts, cotton dresses and fringed jackets. Cowgirl boots are available in a variety of colors, along with dangling earrings, bangles, bracelets and necklaces that complement the clothing. Most any item needed to make a complete outfit can be found in the boutique.

The boutique is located at 4225 FM 646 Rd., Ste. 106, Santa Fe, TX 77510. For more information, find Honey Bee Boutique on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Honey-Bee-Boutique-100090196043431/