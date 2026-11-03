Toys“R”Us Now Open at Tanger Outlets Houston

Iconic toy retailer opens in time for holiday shopping season

HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 26, 2026) – Tanger Outlets Houston welcomed a new addition to its retail lineup with the opening of Toys“R”Us. The 3,583-square-foot pop-up store is located across from Tommy Hilfiger, offering shoppers a new destination for toys, games and gifts just in time for the holiday shopping season.

For more than 70 years, Toys“R”Us has been synonymous with the magic of childhood, inspiring generations through the joy of play. The new shop showcases a curated selection of family favorites, from arts and crafts, action figures and puzzles to electronics, books and games, designed to spark fun for kids of all ages.

“There’s something special about seeing the joy Toys“R”Us brings to children and families, and we’re thrilled to be part of that experience,” said Diana Vazquez, Marketing Director at Tanger Houston. “As families begin checking off their holiday shopping lists, this new addition makes it even easier to find the perfect gift for everyone.”

The opening of Toys“R”Us further expands Tanger Houston’s family-friendly shopping options, joining retailers such as Carter’s | OshKosh and The Children’s Place. The new store reflects the center’s continued commitment to introducing sought-after brands, diversifying its retail mix and enhancing the shopping experience for guests.

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About Tanger Houston

Tanger Houston is Galveston County’s upscale, open-air outlet shopping destination, featuring a coveted collection of top brands and local shops. The 353,000-square-foot center features more than 75 premier outlet stores offering real style and real savings every day. Shopper-favorite brands at Tanger Houston include Nike, Coach, HEYDUDE, Under Armour, Old Navy, Crocs, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more. For a full store listing and map, as well as directions, events, and scoop on the latest sales, visit tanger.com/houston, download the Tanger App or connect on Facebook or Instagram. Guests can also access the ultimate shopping experience by joining TangerClub, Tanger’s exclusive loyalty program, for curated offers and rewards.