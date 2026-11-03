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Toys“R”Us Now Open at Tanger Outlets Houston

by Publisher
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Iconic toy retailer opens in time for holiday shopping season

HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 26, 2026) – Tanger Outlets Houston welcomed a new addition to its retail lineup with the opening of Toys“R”Us. The 3,583-square-foot pop-up store is located across from Tommy Hilfiger, offering shoppers a new destination for toys, games and gifts just in time for the holiday shopping season.

For more than 70 years, Toys“R”Us has been synonymous with the magic of childhood, inspiring generations through the joy of play. The new shop showcases a curated selection of family favorites, from arts and crafts, action figures and puzzles to electronics, books and games, designed to spark fun for kids of all ages.

“There’s something special about seeing the joy Toys“R”Us brings to children and families, and we’re thrilled to be part of that experience,” said Diana Vazquez, Marketing Director at Tanger Houston. “As families begin checking off their holiday shopping lists, this new addition makes it even easier to find the perfect gift for everyone.”

The opening of Toys“R”Us further expands Tanger Houston’s family-friendly shopping options, joining retailers such as Carter’s | OshKosh and The Children’s Place. The new store reflects the center’s continued commitment to introducing sought-after brands, diversifying its retail mix and enhancing the shopping experience for guests. 

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About Tanger Houston
Tanger Houston is Galveston County’s upscale, open-air outlet shopping destination, featuring a coveted collection of top brands and local shops. The 353,000-square-foot center features more than 75 premier outlet stores offering real style and real savings every day. Shopper-favorite brands at Tanger Houston include Nike, Coach, HEYDUDE, Under Armour, Old Navy, Crocs, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and more. For a full store listing and map, as well as directions, events, and scoop on the latest sales, visit tanger.com/houston, download the Tanger App or connect on Facebook or Instagram. Guests can also access the ultimate shopping experience by joining TangerClub, Tanger’s exclusive loyalty program, for curated offers and rewards.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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