SPOTLIGHT ON: ABOVE THE BAR ATHLETICS & GYMNASTICS – LEAGUE CITY
BY: Gillian Parker
Pictured Front Row, Left to Right: Kendall Owens, Laney
Black, Rhyan Johnson, Sofia Sandoval
Pictured Middle Row, Left to Right: Macy Gonzalez, Macy
Yarnold, Faith Joiner, Braden Maida
Pictured Back Row, Left to Right: Laila Anderson, Natalie
Morris, Ashlie Blanco, Diana Flechsig
Not Pictured: Ceci Sauer, Adair Hodges, Caleb Jennings
The Trampoline & Tumbling Team of Above the Bar (ATB)
Athletics in League City attended the USA Gymnastics Jr.
Olympic Regional Championship May 3-6. The competition
was held in Ft. Worth where over 1,200 athletes from
Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico gathered to compete.
ATB gymnasts stood on the podium (top 10) 25 times
throughout the meet, including 5 bronze, 2 silver, and 3
gold (Regional Champions!) medalists.
Trampoline & Tumbling (T&T) is a USA Gymnastics
sanctioned sport that has gained tremendous momentum
over the past several decades. It includes four events –
Power Tumbling, Double Mini-Trampoline, Trampoline,
and Synchronized Trampoline. Both men and women
participate in all four events. Some gymnasts choose to
focus on just one area, while others participate in all four
events. The first trampoline World Championships event
was held in 1964, and trampoline was first recognized as a
sport in its own right in the U.S. in 1967. Trampoline made
its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2000 Olympic Games
in Sydney, Australia.
Above the Bar (ATB) has two locations. Above the Bar Gymnastics first
opened in May of 2013 and is located at 431 Columbia Memorial Parkway
in League City. In September of 2017, Above the Bar took over ownership
of Omni Athletics which had been established since July 2008 but
had moved to a new 21,000’ building in March of 2017. The Trampoline &
Tumbling Team practices in this second location of Above the Bar Athletics
at 1318-C Highway 3 S. in League City. Athletes on the Trampoline &
Tumbling Team practice anywhere from 4-12 hours per week depending
on their level. It is a year round sport, but competition season starts in
December and ends with Nationals in July. ATB Athletics has also hosted
many South Texas T&T competitions including the State Championship in
April 2017.
Above the Bar Gymnastics offers Mom & Me, Preschool, and School
Aged Gymnastics and Tumbling classes, as well as competitive USAG
Women’s and Men’s Gymnastics teams. It also offers Swimming Lessons
and Batting Cages. Above the Bar Athletics offers Preschool Gymnastics,
Trampoline, Tumbling, Prep Cheer, and Ninja Warrior classes, as well as
Dry Land Diving, USAG competitive Trampoline & Tumbling, USAG Xcel
Gymnastics, and competitive All-Star Cheer teams. Both locations offer
After School, Open Gyms, Friday Night Funs, Summer Camps, Field Trips,
and Birthday Parties.
Team Tryouts for the ATB Athletics Trampoline & Tumbling Team is being
held on Saturday, June 9, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Highway 3 location.
Anyone interested in tryouts or any other programs offered by either
location may call 281-672-7198 (Above the Bar Athletics) or 832-932-1466
(Above the Bar Gymnastics) for more information.
