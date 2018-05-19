SPOTLIGHT ON: ABOVE THE BAR ATHLETICS & GYMNASTICS – LEAGUE CITY

BY: Gillian Parker nabovethebargym.com

Pictured Front Row, Left to Right: Kendall Owens, Laney

Black, Rhyan Johnson, Sofia Sandoval

Pictured Middle Row, Left to Right: Macy Gonzalez, Macy

Yarnold, Faith Joiner, Braden Maida

Pictured Back Row, Left to Right: Laila Anderson, Natalie

Morris, Ashlie Blanco, Diana Flechsig

Not Pictured: Ceci Sauer, Adair Hodges, Caleb Jennings

The Trampoline & Tumbling Team of Above the Bar (ATB)

Athletics in League City attended the USA Gymnastics Jr.

Olympic Regional Championship May 3-6. The competition

was held in Ft. Worth where over 1,200 athletes from

Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico gathered to compete.

ATB gymnasts stood on the podium (top 10) 25 times

throughout the meet, including 5 bronze, 2 silver, and 3

gold (Regional Champions!) medalists.

Trampoline & Tumbling (T&T) is a USA Gymnastics

sanctioned sport that has gained tremendous momentum

over the past several decades. It includes four events –

Power Tumbling, Double Mini-Trampoline, Trampoline,

and Synchronized Trampoline. Both men and women

participate in all four events. Some gymnasts choose to

focus on just one area, while others participate in all four

events. The first trampoline World Championships event

was held in 1964, and trampoline was first recognized as a

sport in its own right in the U.S. in 1967. Trampoline made

its debut as an Olympic sport at the 2000 Olympic Games

in Sydney, Australia.

Above the Bar (ATB) has two locations. Above the Bar Gymnastics first

opened in May of 2013 and is located at 431 Columbia Memorial Parkway

in League City. In September of 2017, Above the Bar took over ownership

of Omni Athletics which had been established since July 2008 but

had moved to a new 21,000’ building in March of 2017. The Trampoline &

Tumbling Team practices in this second location of Above the Bar Athletics

at 1318-C Highway 3 S. in League City. Athletes on the Trampoline &

Tumbling Team practice anywhere from 4-12 hours per week depending

on their level. It is a year round sport, but competition season starts in

December and ends with Nationals in July. ATB Athletics has also hosted

many South Texas T&T competitions including the State Championship in

April 2017.

Above the Bar Gymnastics offers Mom & Me, Preschool, and School

Aged Gymnastics and Tumbling classes, as well as competitive USAG

Women’s and Men’s Gymnastics teams. It also offers Swimming Lessons

and Batting Cages. Above the Bar Athletics offers Preschool Gymnastics,

Trampoline, Tumbling, Prep Cheer, and Ninja Warrior classes, as well as

Dry Land Diving, USAG competitive Trampoline & Tumbling, USAG Xcel

Gymnastics, and competitive All-Star Cheer teams. Both locations offer

After School, Open Gyms, Friday Night Funs, Summer Camps, Field Trips,

and Birthday Parties.

Team Tryouts for the ATB Athletics Trampoline & Tumbling Team is being

held on Saturday, June 9, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Highway 3 location.

Anyone interested in tryouts or any other programs offered by either

location may call 281-672-7198 (Above the Bar Athletics) or 832-932-1466

(Above the Bar Gymnastics) for more information.