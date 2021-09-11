Duarte’s Path to TCISD Superintendent a Lifelong Love Affair

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Believing a leader in education should be fully vested in the community she serves, Dr. Melissa Duarte moved from Friendswood to Texas City shortly after she was hired to serve as Superintendent of Texas City ISD.

Duarte, who is beginning her second year overseeing TCISD, originally hails from New Jersey. She has been calling Texas home since she was in high school. “We moved to the Rio Grande Valley when my father’s business closed down in the 80’s,” said Duarte.

Her journey into education was a serendipitous kind of experience. She finished a degree in business from the University of Texas-Pan Am. “I went to a college career fair and a principal asked me if I would teach 6th grade. I said yes,” she said.

What she didn’t know is that when she said yes to the principal, that she would be the third teacher her students had experienced for the year, and it wasn’t even yet Christmas. “The kids told me they were laying bets to see how fast they could run me off,” explained Duarte.

Her response to the students was simply, “You don’t know me.” What they also didn’t know was that she fell in love with teaching from the moment she stepped into their classroom. “I just knew that first day, I would be doing this for the rest of my life,” said Duarte.

Teaching 6th grade lasted for two years before she bumped down to 2nd grade and then up to 3rd. She taught GED students for the Texas Youth Commission and has taught college and University classes.

While teaching the various levels, Duarte started to see the need for her to move into an administrative role.

“I was impacting maybe 30 students a year and I knew if I became an administrator, I would reach thousands of students each year,” said Duarte.

She completed a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and an EDD in Curriculum Development. Her career provided her the opportunity to develop programs for Sherryland ISD which went from 4,000 students at the time she started her position as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction to over 10,000 students.

“I loved every moment at Sherryland developing new programs for the students,” said Duarte.

She crossed the state and landed a job in Baytown as Deputy Superintendent for Goose Creek ISD, which she held for seven years, serving a total enrollment of over 24,000 students.

Texas City ISD offers Duarte the small school district that she prefers. “I can get to know all of my staff and build effective relationships in a smaller district,” said Duarte. She is a regular visitor to each of the district’s 14 campuses and she visits every classroom of the different campuses.

She was one of numerous candidates for the TCISD position. What made her stand out was her background in curriculum. “We wanted someone who could help our student’s academic scores and her background in curriculum really stood out,” said Nakisha Paul, President of the TCISD school board.

Now that she’s had one year on the job, her strong spirit is being noticed. “She just leaps over obstacles like no one else,” said Paul.

Paul is really excited about Duarte and the changes she is putting into place for the students at TCISD. “She’s putting into place new systems and processes that we need for our student’s success,” said Paul.

Throughout her life’s journey as an educator and during last year’s challenges with COVID-19 and hybrid learning scenarios, Duarte has had the spirit of her father’s resilience and determination to encourage her.

“My father worked two jobs coming out of high school to take care of his family. He started a business and when that failed, he took a job in Texas. He taught me a lot about ethics and values,” said Duarte.

She has also carried with her the fond memories of that first day teaching 6th grade.

“Those kids formed a bond of trust with me and I with them,” said Duarte.