GC Lecture Series presents award-winning filmmaker Molly Vernon on Nov. 5

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 29, 2026) – Award-winning filmmaker, writer, director and

producer, Molly Vernon, will present at the Galveston College Lecture Series on Nov. 5

at 6:30 p.m. in the GC Black Box Theatre on the college’s main campus, located at

4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.

The GC Lecture Series is free and open to the public. The college’s Black Box Theatre

is located on the second floor of the Fine Arts Building in Room FA-207.

Vernon, who is based in Houston, has more than 70 film and television credits to her

name, and she brings a versatile perspective to independent filmmaking, combining

creative storytelling with extensive experience in production management and on-set

leadership.

Her work spans drama, science fiction, horror, and suspense, reflecting a passion for

compelling characters and stories that explore the human experience. Vernon’s

selected directing and writing credits include the award-winning short films “Lillian,” “Into

the Light,” “Abide,” and “Men in Cars.” As a producer and executive producer, she also

contributed to “Red Pearl,” which received a Special Jury Award in the inaugural NASA

CineSpace competition in 2015.

Through her production company, Molly’s Writers Room, Vernon continues to develop

original stories and bring independent projects to life. Her current work includes “I/O

(Input-Output),” a science-fiction project exploring the consequences of crossing

boundaries between technology and the unknown.

In addition to her filmmaking career, Vernon is a film and theatre educator who is

passionate about sharing her knowledge and supporting the next generation of

storytellers. Her career reflects a commitment to independent film, creative

collaboration, and the art of bringing distinctive stories from the page to the screen.

For more information about the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series, contact

Hank Deslaurier at hdeslaurier@gc.edu.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:

Molly Vernon is an award-winning filmmaker, writer, director, and producer based in the

Houston. Vernon will present at the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series on Nov.

5 at 6:30 p.m. at the college’s main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY PHOTO)