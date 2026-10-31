Home NewsLifestyleAwardsGC Lecture Series presents award-winning filmmaker Molly Vernon on Nov. 5
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GC Lecture Series presents award-winning filmmaker Molly Vernon on Nov. 5

by Publisher
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GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 29, 2026) – Award-winning filmmaker, writer, director and
producer, Molly Vernon, will present at the Galveston College Lecture Series on Nov. 5
at 6:30 p.m. in the GC Black Box Theatre on the college’s main campus, located at
4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
The GC Lecture Series is free and open to the public. The college’s Black Box Theatre
is located on the second floor of the Fine Arts Building in Room FA-207.
Vernon, who is based in Houston, has more than 70 film and television credits to her
name, and she brings a versatile perspective to independent filmmaking, combining
creative storytelling with extensive experience in production management and on-set
leadership.
Her work spans drama, science fiction, horror, and suspense, reflecting a passion for
compelling characters and stories that explore the human experience. Vernon’s
selected directing and writing credits include the award-winning short films “Lillian,” “Into
the Light,” “Abide,” and “Men in Cars.” As a producer and executive producer, she also
contributed to “Red Pearl,” which received a Special Jury Award in the inaugural NASA
CineSpace competition in 2015.
Through her production company, Molly’s Writers Room, Vernon continues to develop
original stories and bring independent projects to life. Her current work includes “I/O
(Input-Output),” a science-fiction project exploring the consequences of crossing
boundaries between technology and the unknown.
In addition to her filmmaking career, Vernon is a film and theatre educator who is
passionate about sharing her knowledge and supporting the next generation of
storytellers. Her career reflects a commitment to independent film, creative
collaboration, and the art of bringing distinctive stories from the page to the screen.

For more information about the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series, contact
Hank Deslaurier at hdeslaurier@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

CUTLINE:
Molly Vernon is an award-winning filmmaker, writer, director, and producer based in the
Houston. Vernon will present at the Galveston College 2026-27 Lecture Series on Nov.
5 at 6:30 p.m. at the college’s main campus in Galveston. (COURTESY PHOTO)

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