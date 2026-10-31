Catholic Cemeteries to Host All Souls’ Day Masses Nov. 2

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

All Souls’ Day is every Nov. 2, a time set aside to pray for the souls of the departed. This year, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will celebrate four Masses at three different cemeteries.

10 a.m. Monday at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway at Hughes Rd. in Texas City, will be celebrated by Monsignor James B. Anderson.

10 a.m. Mass at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2506 65 th Street in Galveston, will be celebrated by Father Jude Ezuma.

Street in Galveston, will be celebrated by Father Jude Ezuma. 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 3502 North Main St. In Houston, with Father Julian Gerosa celebrating.

7 p.m. Mass with candlelight celebrated by Father Ricardo Arriola at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Freeway at Hughes Rd. in Texas City.

“All Souls’ Day is a celebration of hope and a reminder that death is not the end. It invites us to see with the eyes of faith that there is life beyond death. This year, the observance is especially meaningful for me, having buried my father earlier this year. Like many families, I know the pain of loss. Yet All Souls’ Day reminds us that our grief is accompanied by hope. As we pray for our beloved dead, we entrust them to God’s mercy and renew our faith in the resurrection and the promise of eternal life,” reflected the Very Rev. Jude Ezuma, pastor/rector of Holy Family Parish.

The commemoration of All Souls’ Day was established between 998 and 1030 by St. Odilo, an abbot at the Benedictine monastery in Cluny, France, who encouraged the monks to pray for the souls who had died, awaiting the joy of heaven. Soon other religious orders and churches began, on that same date, to remember all who had died. Remembering and praying for the faithful departed is related to the Catholic belief in purgatory. The day before, on All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1, the Catholic Church honors the martyrs, the saints and the confessors – known and unknown – who have gained the reward of heaven. For more, visit www.archgh.org/cemeteries or call 281-337-1641.