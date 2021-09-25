TIME FOR A NEW TOOTHBRUSH!

Toothbrushes don’t last forever. With wear the bristles break, bend, and warp causing them not to reach into the grooves of the teeth and preventing you from getting good results from your brushing routine. For that reason we recommend you replace your toothbrush or electric toothbrush head every three months, or at the beginning of every new season. If you change your toothbrush head with the seasons, it’s time to get out a new one. If you are coming in for an appointment any time soon we will be able to help you with replacing your toothbrush.

THESE WOMEN COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE!

(Pictured above: Registered Hygienist: Esther, and Dr. Houliston)

We are all taking extra measures to stay healthy these days, and for good reason. You may be wearing a mask, washing your hands more frequently, and avoiding large crowds. Here in our office we have made our stringent protocol even tighter to assure no illness comes into our office, and we can keep you as healthy as possible. Unfortunately, with the fears of viral exposure many people have stayed at home and avoided all doctor and dentist appointments waiting to see if it is safe to come out. It is now safe to say that going to the dentist is not only safe, but is necessary to keep your personal inflammatory factors down so that your body can fight off any illness you may encounter in the future. If you have special conditions that require extra precautions (like staying in your car until it is time to be seen) let us know and we will be happy to assist you to make your appointment better fitted to your needs. Please give us a call and let us get you back on the wagon with your preventative care so that we can help you stay healthy.

* You can text or call to request an appointment at 409-935-2111.

We hope you have a wonderful fall. Come in and see us soon before winter arrives. Enjoy the change of seasons!

Dental Cosmetic Center Bay Area

Dr. Hackbarth and Dr. Houliston