Driving sober is the winning goal this summer 

Drivers 25 times more likely to cause a fatal crash when combining alcohol and THC.

AUSTIN – The safest decision happens before you turn the key.

Driving after drinking alcohol, using THC or mixing substances puts everyone on Texas roads at risk. With summer travel, World Cup matches and Independence Day celebrations coming up, the most Texan thing we can do is look out for one another. That starts with driving like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe, and always planning a sober ride home.

A mother’s greatest fear, realized

When Sue Beatty dropped her daughter Carly off for her sophomore year at Texas A&M, she didn’t know it would be the last time she’d see her. Just a few weeks later, the 19-year-old was struck and killed by an impaired driver while walking home.

“She had her whole life ahead of her,” said Beatty. “Carly did not deserve what happened to her. She had hopes and dreams that have now ended…because someone chose to drive impaired.”

Beatty wants drivers to remember that in a day and age where options like rideshare and public transit are available, there is no reason anyone should ever drive impaired.

Impaired driving comes at a cost

No one gets behind the wheel intending to cause harm, but 1,254 people died on Texas roads because of impaired driving last year. That’s three Texans killed each day. And the dangers are even greater if drivers combine substances. In fact, when alcohol and THC are used together, drivers are 25 times more likely to cause a fatal crash.

“There is no safe level of impaired driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Avoiding a crash or arrest doesn’t make the choice any less dangerous. The risk is real and the consequences can be permanent. Avoid the ‘what ifs’ and always drive sober.”

It’s also important to remember that causing a crash isn’t the only potential outcome when driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Getting a DWI can result in time-consuming legal hassles and fines and fees up to $17,000.

Drive Sober. No Regrets.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will travel the state in a former beverage delivery truck retrofitted to deliver sober driving messages. The truck will feature a variety of engaging activities to teach participants about the dangers of impaired driving.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign also aligns with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s heightened law enforcement period to keep roads safe this summer. From June 19 through July 6, increased patrols will be on the lookout for impaired drivers across Texas to minimize DUI-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Drive Sober. No Regrets. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.