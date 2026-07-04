Rotary Club of Galveston Island welcomes new president, officers

GALVESTON, Texas (July 1, 2026) – The Rotary Club of Galveston Island held its

annual leadership transition June 30 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference

Center, installing a new president and officers who will serve through June 2027.

During the installation, held as part of the club’s regular weekly meeting, Immediate

Past President Dan Hinson presented Kelly Delesandri as the club’s new president after

providing a year-end update to members.

“It’s truly an honor to be installed as president of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island,”

said Delesandri. “This year is especially meaningful because we will be celebrating 50

years of serving the community. I’m excited for the year ahead as we work together to

grow the club and raise funds for the community.”

Delesandri is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Galveston.

“I was looking for a way to get involved and meet new people when I found this Rotary

club a few years ago,” said Delesandri. “Since then, I’ve learned a lot and built many

friendships through Rotary. It’s wonderful to see people from different backgrounds

coming together for a good cause.”

Following her installation, Delesandri announced Jackson Almon as president-elect and

introduced the club’s officers for the 2026-27 year.

The officers are Marks Chowning, secretary; Eddie Walsh, treasurer; Janyce Grizzle,

sergeant-at-arms; Leon Kaplan, director of membership; Vince Lorefice, director of

community service; Chris Meyers, director of communications; Blake Horton, director of

fundraising; and Katherine Hughes, Rotary Foundation chair.

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island meets every Tuesday at noon at The San Luis

Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Galveston Island or how to become a

member, please call 409-789-1987, or visit https://islandrotary.com/.

About the Rotary Club of Galveston Island

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island was founded on July 19, 1976, as the first Rotary

Club of the Bicentennial. The original Rotary Club of Chicago was formed by Paul Harris

on Feb. 23, 1905. Today, Rotary has more than 45,000 clubs and 1.2 million members

worldwide. Its mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance

world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional

and community leaders.

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CUTLINE 1:

New Rotary Club of Galveston President Kelley Delesandri, left, was installed by

Immediate Past President Dan Hinson on June 30, 2026, at The San Luis Resort, Spa

and Conference Center in Galveston.

CUTLINE 2:

The Rotary Club of Galveston installed its new leadership team for the 2026-27 year on

June 30, 2026, at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston. From

left to right, Blake Horton, Leon Kaplan, Chris Meyers, Vince Lorefice, Janyce Grizzle,

Jackson Almon, Kelley Delesandri, Eddie Walsh and Marks Chowning.