Rotary Club of Galveston Island welcomes new president, officers

GALVESTON, Texas (July 1, 2026) – The Rotary Club of Galveston Island held its
annual leadership transition June 30 at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference
Center, installing a new president and officers who will serve through June 2027.
During the installation, held as part of the club’s regular weekly meeting, Immediate
Past President Dan Hinson presented Kelly Delesandri as the club’s new president after
providing a year-end update to members.
“It’s truly an honor to be installed as president of the Rotary Club of Galveston Island,”
said Delesandri. “This year is especially meaningful because we will be celebrating 50
years of serving the community. I’m excited for the year ahead as we work together to
grow the club and raise funds for the community.”
Delesandri is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Galveston.
“I was looking for a way to get involved and meet new people when I found this Rotary
club a few years ago,” said Delesandri. “Since then, I’ve learned a lot and built many
friendships through Rotary. It’s wonderful to see people from different backgrounds
coming together for a good cause.”
Following her installation, Delesandri announced Jackson Almon as president-elect and
introduced the club’s officers for the 2026-27 year.
The officers are Marks Chowning, secretary; Eddie Walsh, treasurer; Janyce Grizzle,
sergeant-at-arms; Leon Kaplan, director of membership; Vince Lorefice, director of
community service; Chris Meyers, director of communications; Blake Horton, director of
fundraising; and Katherine Hughes, Rotary Foundation chair.
The Rotary Club of Galveston Island meets every Tuesday at noon at The San Luis
Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Galveston Island or how to become a
member, please call 409-789-1987, or visit https://islandrotary.com/.
About the Rotary Club of Galveston Island
The Rotary Club of Galveston Island was founded on July 19, 1976, as the first Rotary
Club of the Bicentennial. The original Rotary Club of Chicago was formed by Paul Harris
on Feb. 23, 1905. Today, Rotary has more than 45,000 clubs and 1.2 million members
worldwide. Its mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance
world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional
and community leaders.
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CUTLINE 1:
New Rotary Club of Galveston President Kelley Delesandri, left, was installed by
Immediate Past President Dan Hinson on June 30, 2026, at The San Luis Resort, Spa
and Conference Center in Galveston.
CUTLINE 2:
The Rotary Club of Galveston installed its new leadership team for the 2026-27 year on
June 30, 2026, at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center in Galveston. From
left to right, Blake Horton, Leon Kaplan, Chris Meyers, Vince Lorefice, Janyce Grizzle,
Jackson Almon, Kelley Delesandri, Eddie Walsh and Marks Chowning.