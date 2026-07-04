The Leftover Ministry Summer Series Continues! St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Community 

St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Community

1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX, United States, Texas 77590

Place your order here: https://stmarycctc.ccbchurch.com/…/forms/328/responses/new

The Leftover Ministry Summer Series Continues!

Get ready for another delicious meal! Join us for our Brisket Baked Potato Fundraiser on Friday, July 11th. Enjoy a loaded baked potato topped with mouthwatering brisket for only $12!

You don’t want to miss this great meal, bring your family, friends, and appetite!

Location: Kukural Hall

Time: 11:00 AM until SOLD OUT

Date: July 11th

Cost: $12 per meal

Come support the Leftover Ministry and grab lunch before we sell out! See you there!