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The Leftover Ministry Summer Series Continues! St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Community 

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St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Community 

1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX, United States, Texas 77590 

Place your order here: https://stmarycctc.ccbchurch.com/…/forms/328/responses/new

The Leftover Ministry Summer Series Continues!

Get ready for another delicious meal! Join us for our Brisket Baked Potato Fundraiser on Friday, July 11th. Enjoy a loaded baked potato topped with mouthwatering brisket for only $12!

You don’t want to miss this great meal, bring your family, friends, and appetite!

📍 Location: Kukural Hall

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM until SOLD OUT

📅 Date: July 11th

💲 Cost: $12 per meal

Come support the Leftover Ministry and grab lunch before we sell out! See you there!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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