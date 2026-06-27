Washington, D.C. – Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) introduced H.R. 9325, the Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area Act, legislation to establish the Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area on the Upper Texas Gulf Coast. The measure would expand outdoor recreation opportunities, support conservation and coastal resilience, and help preserve the natural, cultural, and economic resources that make the Upper Texas Gulf Coast unique.



The proposed recreation area would span portions of Jefferson, Chambers, Galveston, Brazoria, and Matagorda Counties along the Upper Texas Gulf Coast. Home to more than five million Texans, the region includes some of the nation’s most treasured coastal resources and recreation areas.



“The Texas Gulf Coast is unlike anywhere else in America,” said Congressman Weber. “Whether it’s fishing in our bays, watching wildlife along the coast, or simply spending time outdoors with family, generations of Texans have made memories here. The Upper Texas Coast is one of God’s greatest blessings to our state, and we have a responsibility to be good stewards of it. This legislation helps ensure future generations can experience and enjoy everything this special part of Texas has to offer while keeping decisions in the hands of local landowners who know this coast best.”



The Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area Act would:

Establish the Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area along the Upper Texas Gulf Coast.

Keep local leadership, voluntary participation, while avoiding new federal regulatory authority.

Expand opportunities for outdoor recreation, public access, tourism, and heritage-based economic development.

Support conservation, coastal resilience, and stewardship of the region’s nationally significant natural and cultural resources.

Encourage coordination among local governments, land owners, conservation organizations, and other regional partners.

“As a Congressman representing the Houston area, I proudly co-sponsored the Lone Star Coastal Recreation Area Act,” said Congressman Hunt (TX-38). “I commend Rep. Weber and local partners for their unwavering commitment to ensuring Texas’s Gulf Coast is equipped with the resources necessary for thriving fishing, coastal communities, and energy infrastructure. Legislation like this secures Texas’s position as the leading state in national economic development.”

“The great State of Texas is home to one of the country’s most important coastal landscapes,” said Congressman Nehls (TX-22). “I’m proud to cosponsor my friend, Congressman Weber’s, legislation to strengthen and expand public access to the Upper Texas Coast for outdoor recreation and tourism on our waterfronts. I will always support enhancing our local economies and recreational resources in our communities.”

“For more than fifteen years, communities across the Upper Texas Coast including my home county of Brazoria, have worked together to build a shared vision for the future of this extraordinary region,” said J.P. Bryan, Chair, Lone Star Coastal Alliance. “By establishing the Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area, this legislation creates a framework to elevate the coast’s extraordinary natural, cultural, and recreational assets while supporting jobs, tourism, outdoor recreation, and economic opportunity across the five-county region. This legislation reflects the best of Texas, local leadership, strong partnerships, and a commitment to leaving something meaningful for future generations.”

“The Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area is a locally driven initiative that brings together communities, land managers, businesses, and conservation partners around a shared vision for the Upper Texas Coast,” said County Judge Jeff Branick, Jefferson County. “The legislation respects private property rights, maintains local control, and creates new opportunities to expand public access, support outdoor recreation, and strengthen coastal economies. We are pleased to support this important milestone and look forward to continued collaboration as the effort moves forward.”



“The Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area represents a unique opportunity to protect and celebrate one of America’s most important coastal landscapes while maintaining local leadership and voluntary participation,” said Bill Balboa, Executive Director, Matagorda Bay Foundation. “By connecting existing public lands, communities, and conservation partners, this legislation will strengthen stewardship, expand public access, and support the long-term health of the Upper Texas Coast. The Matagorda Bay Foundation is proud to support this collaborative effort and its vision for future generations.”



“The Upper Texas Gulf Coast’s marshes, wetlands, and barrier islands provide essential natural infrastructure that helps reduce storm impacts and complements the significant investments being made in coastal protection and flood risk reduction,” said Coalter Baker, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Protection District. “The Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area advances a common-sense, Texas-led approach that strengthens and sustains these natural systems while supporting recreation, tourism, conservation, and resilient coastal communities.”



“As a 5th generation landowner and rancher on the Upper Texas Gulf Coast, I appreciate that the Lone Star Coastal National Recreation Area is built on voluntary participation, local leadership, and respect for private property rights,” said Loy Sneary, Sneary Cattle, LLC. “This initiative recognizes that working lands, conservation, recreation, and economic opportunity can all coexist and strengthen one another. It offers a practical, collaborative approach to preserving the character and heritage of the Texas coast while creating new opportunities for future generations.”

Original Co-sponsors: Reps. Brian Babin (TX-36), Wesley Hunt (TX-38), and Troy Nehls (TX-22).

This bill has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.