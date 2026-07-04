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A Salute to America: Summer Concert Series Marks 250th Anniversary

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Katilyn, along with about 150 others, came out on Thursday to enjoy live open-air music and usher in our nation’s 250th anniversary. The live show was part of the Summer Concert on the Sidewalk series, hosted on the grass, sidewalks, and streets at and around Maceo’s Spice and Imports in Galveston.

Opening the evening was Navy veteran Clint Wayne Brown, with a salute to the military through his performance of Taps, followed by a moving prayer from Navy veteran Randal Ferguson.

Taking the stage to entertain the guests was Patrick Oliver, whose deep bass voice carried into the evening air. His lineup of music included well-known tunes such as “Wagon Wheel” and some of his own pieces, including a tribute to his mother, Georgia May.

The guests were moved to stand and wave flags enthusiastically when Oliver began Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Little guests were decked out in red, white, and blue overalls, and guests of all ages wore T-shirts proudly proclaiming their pride in the USA. It was a patriotic evening celebrating freedom with music from Oliver, who is a retired U.S. Marine Corps corporal.

The Summer Concert series, a free event, is open to anyone of any age to come out and enjoy.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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