A Salute to America: Summer Concert Series Marks 250th Anniversary

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Katilyn, along with about 150 others, came out on Thursday to enjoy live open-air music and usher in our nation’s 250th anniversary. The live show was part of the Summer Concert on the Sidewalk series, hosted on the grass, sidewalks, and streets at and around Maceo’s Spice and Imports in Galveston.

Opening the evening was Navy veteran Clint Wayne Brown, with a salute to the military through his performance of Taps, followed by a moving prayer from Navy veteran Randal Ferguson.

Taking the stage to entertain the guests was Patrick Oliver, whose deep bass voice carried into the evening air. His lineup of music included well-known tunes such as “Wagon Wheel” and some of his own pieces, including a tribute to his mother, Georgia May.

The guests were moved to stand and wave flags enthusiastically when Oliver began Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Little guests were decked out in red, white, and blue overalls, and guests of all ages wore T-shirts proudly proclaiming their pride in the USA. It was a patriotic evening celebrating freedom with music from Oliver, who is a retired U.S. Marine Corps corporal.

The Summer Concert series, a free event, is open to anyone of any age to come out and enjoy.