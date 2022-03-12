Angola’s Consul General Takes Center Stage

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

She enters a room and heads turn as if a magnet has drawn individuals to keep the vision of her in their line of sight. The strength of her personality can be experienced when sitting 50 yards away from her. When she speaks, her words are thoughtful and engaging. She has the poise, beauty and charm of a beauty queen, all of which she has used in service for her country.

“In diplomacy, we are taught to relate with everyone. It’s not always easy speaking with people who you don’t agree with, but you have to respect the ideas of all people even if you don’t agree with them,” Consul General Ana Paula Do Nascimento explained.

Currently, she is serving at the Consul General for Angola. Her headquarters is at the Consulate of Angola in Houston. Her territory covers most of the southern half of the United States including the west coast states.

Her duties require her to meet with representatives from around the world in business and civic leadership positions along with providing oversight of the consulate in Houston. Though she is the head honcho, she has no problems rolling up her sleeves and lending her hands to complete a task.



How did Nascimento acquire her poise and diplomatic skills? Very simply, she was taught while studying to be a diplomate. Her charisma and beauty were most likely gifted to her at birth. She was the middle daughter of five other female children (For those who are middle children, being a bit brighter and more cheerful are tools to draw attention away from other siblings).

Her 92-year-old mother, a widower, is retired from her nursing career and lives in Angola. Her father had been a college professor and later in his career moved into diplomacy. “I believe I chose my career path following his footsteps,” said Nascimento.

Nascimento’s respect and love of people may have been taught in diplomacy training, but she also learned a lot from her mother and the sacrificial care she gave to the patients and people she served as a nurse.

Her career has taken her to Portugal, France, Serbia, Russia, and Washington D.C. Nascimento was sent to Houston at the beginning of the pandemic. She has traveled throughout the US including New York, Miami and California.

Though she’s seen the rest of the US, she feels at home in Texas.

“I feel very warm and welcomed here, not only with the officials who I meet, but with the people out in the community. Wherever I shop or go for entertainment, everyone is so welcoming of a foreigner. There is always someone who asks if you need some help,” said Nascimento.

She had the opportunity to attend her first Houston Rodeo and she loved it!

“I loved the livestock, the exhibitions with livestock and I enjoyed watching the business negotiations that took place,” said Nascimento.

What thrilled her the most at the rodeo were the children riding on livestock. “I was impressed that they start their training at such a young age,” she added.

Similar to the Houston Rodeo, every three years, an agricultural festival is held in the Southern region of Angola with attendees coming from neighboring nations. Not only are livestock brought to the festival but also the other products of agriculture are part of the celebration and business negotiations happen. There is entertainment with music and other performances at this triennial event.

Her homeland is rich in diversity with at least 18 distinct groups of people who speak 18 different languages. She herself speaks Kimbundo. The official language of Angola is Portuguese.

Traditions such as draping a single piece of fabric and securing it with hand tied knots for garments has evolved to embrace the art of other societies which includes using fabric that is cut and sewn to into a garment. African embroidery designs that were once done by hand are now done by machine and displayed on female clothing. Nascimento wears this modern fusion of fashion on a regular basis.

Growing up, Nascimento spent a good deal of her childhood in the capital area of Angola. But, because of her mother’s work as a nurse and her father’s transfers as a professor, she did experience the diverse regions of her country. She enjoyed living in the countryside, including tropical climate areas with beaches, beautiful waterfalls, rivers and forests and the desert areas along with living in big cities. She developed a love of culture and art which she cherishes in her current life.

Nascimento has three adult sons and five grandchildren. She feels happiest when her children and grandchildren are well oriented and living a peaceful life. This summer her grandchildren will come to visit her and she plans to take them to the beaches in Galveston.