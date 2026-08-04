Cyclosporiasis mostly in two regions in state

Nearly three-fourths of cyclosporiasis cases detected in Texas have been confined to two regions, The Dallas Morning News reported. The Texas Department of State Health Services provided numbers for each of the state’s eight public health regions. Most cases this year, from the beginning of May until late July, have been reported in two regions: Region 11 and Region 6/5S.

Region 11 includes Corpus Christi and the southernmost part of Texas. Of the 106 lab-confirmed cases statewide, 48 were reported from that region — or 45%. Region 6/5S includes the city of Houston and Harris County, and an additional 29 cases were reported in that region. Together, the two regions account for roughly 73% of the state’s cases.

The diarrhea-inducing parasite has hit other states hard. Michigan, for example, has reported thousands of cases. Texas thus far has seen cyclosporiasis cases at about the same level as in the past few years.

THC hemp products once again banned in Texas

Effective July 31, products containing cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC and THCP are banned in Texas, following a years-long legal fight over state hemp regulations, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The Texas Supreme Court on May 1 upheld the authority of the Texas Department of State Health Services to adopt rules that in effect ban those THC products.

The Texas Hemp Business Council warned businesses on July 15 to prepare for the change.

“Businesses should evaluate their inventory and prepare to remove or sell through products containing more than trace amounts of delta-8, delta-10, delta-6, THCP, and other cannabinoids that fall within the reinstated definition before the July 31 effective date,” the council said.

Texas consumers are now largely limited to ingestible and topical hemp products made with compliant delta-9 THC. Gummies, edibles and beverages containing no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight remain legal.

Paxton says he will debate Talarico

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said last week that he will debate state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, in the state’s U.S. Senate race, though no date has been set, The Texas Tribune reported.

Talarico, the Democratic nominee, said he had accepted invitations from Texas media groups for three debates. The Paxton campaign confirmed it had received the same debate invitations and said the attorney general plans to debate but did not commit to specific dates.

“Of course, we are going to debate James Talarico, and we look forward to engaging with potential debate hosts,” Paxton senior adviser Nick Maddux said in a statement.

Talarico has agreed to televised debates on Sept. 22 in the Rio Grande Valley; Oct. 6 in Dallas; and Oct. 13 in Austin.

Maddux said the Paxton campaign was “close to terms with one outlet now and expect an announcement to be forthcoming shortly.”

Meanwhile, a new Fox polls shows Talarico with a slight lead, according to the Houston Chronicle. The poll shows him leading Paxton by three points, 51-48, boosted by strong leads among independent voters and other key constituencies.

Measles outbreak reported in Montgomery County

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a health alert after four cases of measles were reported in Montgomery County. All were members of the same family, were unvaccinated, and became infected after a person with measles traveled to Texas from out of state.

Because measles is highly contagious, DSHS is warning that additional cases could occur among unvaccinated people in the area. The agency encouraged health care professionals and the public to remain vigilant to the signs and symptoms.

Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing. It can be caught by simply being near someone who is infected.

Voters wrongly flagged as potential noncitizens

Election officials across Texas should immediately reinstate some voters who were incorrectly flagged as possible noncitizens through a federal program, according to The Tribune. Christina Adkins, the state elections director, told county officials in a phone call that Texas Department of Public Safety records have confirmed the citizenship of some of the 2,724 registered voters singled out as potential noncitizens.

The voters were flagged after the state checked its voter roll through a federal program called Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, that is used to verify the citizenship of registered voters.

Former Secretary of State Jane Nelson sent a letter in April to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that raised concerns about the accuracy of the SAVE program, after county election officials found citizens wrongly labeled noncitizens.

Abbott plan calls for lower health insurance costs

Gov. Greg Abbott last week revealed plans to lower health insurance costs and drug prices by making it cheaper for small businesses to offer insurance to their workers, the Chronicle reported. He said state mandates have made it too expensive for many small businesses to offer health insurance for their employees.

Abbott called for legislation that would allow those businesses to offer plans that don’t meet all state mandates that exceed what is required by the federal government. That generally would mean thinner coverage for employees.

“Small businesses want to provide their employees with health care insurance. It’s just good policy, it’s a good strategy, but also, it’s essential for them to be able to compete with other employers,” Abbott said at a campaign event.

The state leads the nation in uninsured people, with some 5 million Texans lacking health insurance.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.