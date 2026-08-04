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Comptroller Don Huffines Reports Record-Setting Demand for Education Freedom in Texas

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(AUSTIN) Texas Comptroller Don Huffines announced today that the state’s record-setting education freedom program is giving Texas parents a choice to enroll their children in the school that best fits their individual educational needs.

Over 85,000 students have already confirmed participation for the 2026-2027 school year in the Texas Education Freedom Account (TEFA) program according to the first-annual report to the Legislature on student participation released by Huffines.

That number will continue to rise as more students receive awards and complete confirmations, and it means TEFA is the third-largest education savings account program in the country and the largest Day One program of its kind in U.S. history.

According to the Huffines report:

  • Nearly one in four participants has a documented disability.
  • Approximately four in five participants are in households earning less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or $66,000 per year for a family of four.
  • Texas is home to the longest school choice waiting list in the country. More than 120,000 eligible applicants are awaiting additional funding.

“Parents from every walk of life are demanding the power to direct their children’s education,” Huffines said. “Giving all parents the power to choose the right education for their child encourages schools to compete and deliver better results for all students. The initial success of this program speaks for itself.

“No Texas child should be trapped in a failing school or forced to attend a school that is unable to provide the services they need to address disabilities such as dyslexia, dysgraphia or auditory processing disorders. I am committed to improving and growing this program so every Texas child can have the opportunity to reach their dreams.”

The full report (PDF) and more information is available at EducationFreedom.Texas.Gov. Parents who would like to apply for the program in future years can join the program interest list.


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