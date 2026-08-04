Home NewsAgriLife Extension Urban Rancher Lecture Series begins Aug. 11 in Houston
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AgriLife Extension Urban Rancher Lecture Series begins Aug. 11 in Houston

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Six lectures will cover topics related to agriculture, natural resources, wildlife and land stewardship

July 31, 2026 – by Sarah Fuller

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host an Urban Rancher Lecture Series this August and September at the AgriLife Extension office for Harris County, 13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1000, Houston.

he Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host a six-part Urban Rancher Lecture Series this August and September in Houston. (Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The six-part series is limited to 30 people, and lectures take place from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Aug. 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.

Online registration is available at tx.ag/URSeries. The cost is $75 for individuals or $100 for a couple and includes dinner.

About the series

The Urban Rancher Lecture Series includes six seminars, plus field days designed to provide information and resources related to agriculture, natural resources, wildlife and land stewardship for new or experienced landowners.

Participants will learn from experts across various fields about best management practices they can implement on their property to increase the land-use value and enjoyment for their families.

On the Agenda

Topics and speakers include:

  • Aug. 11 – Beekeeping 101, Monica Siwiak, AgriLife Extension program specialist, Texas A&M Department of Entomology, Rosenberg.
  • Aug. 18 – Urban Backyard Poultry, Greg Archer, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension poultry management specialist and associate professor, Department of Poultry Science, Bryan-College Station.
  • Aug. 25 – Urban Gardening and Horticulture, Michael Jimenez, AgriLife Extension horticulture agent, Harris County.
  • Sept. 1 – Part one: From a Cow, But How? Milk 101, Jacquelyn Prestegaard, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock sustainability specialist and assistant professor, Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.
    Part two: Beef 101, Drew Cassens, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension meat science specialist and assistant professor, Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.
  • Sept. 8 – Agricultural Exemptions, Melissa Brodie, Harris County Central Appraisal District, agriculture valuation manager, commercial valuation division.
  • Sept. 15 – Viticulture and Grow, Daniel Hillin, AgriLife Extension viticulture specialist, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Lubbock.

For more information, contact Steven Frederick, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Harris County, at steven.frederick@ag.tamu.edu or 713-274-0957. 

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