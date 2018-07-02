XANDER’S COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND EXPERIENCE

We at The Post have been graced with a wonderful experience that we truly lucked into this summer. While at The Texas City La Marque Chamber Membership Drive/Party I was visiting with my team member Dixie Sholmire, and she mentioned that her son, Xander, was looking for a summer internship position for school credit. Xander is now at The Post every weekday working tirelessly to up our Social Media presence.

The following is Xander’s story on how he managed to enter A&M as a Sophomore this last year thanks to College of the Mainland and Texas City ISD. We believe that his story will open many eyes to the wonderful opportunities available to young people read and willing to apply themselves and create their own path to adulthood…with the help of some of the finest and most forward-thinking educators around. Read on.

Graduating from a community college with an associate’s degree before even receiving a high school diploma sounds pretty absurd right? However if you attend College of the Mainland as a high school student you most certainly can get the first two years of college done in no time. As a College of the Mainland alumni, as well as Collegiate High School alumni, I am proud to say that College of the Mainland has made a dramatic impact on my life for multiple reasons.

Hearing a high school graduate say they already have received their associates degree before even walking their own high school graduation stage is incredible. Not only will they be ahead of the game, but it also helps with the financial aspect. Some students want to receive a college education but understand that college can be expensive and as a high school student it just puts more stress on the student. However, what I admired most about College of the Mainland and Collegiate High School was that most of the materials such as: textbooks, calculators, and other useful on campus recourses were provided to the students.

The students desired classes were also at a lower price for the high school students wishing to enroll in courses. One of the moments that really opened my eyes to the college experience was going into class and seeing older students in the same class with me. In every class I made sure I was in touch with a few students in case I didn’t understand what was taught that day or if I missed a day of class, they would be able to tell me what we learned.

The college professors genuinely care about the quality of education that their students receive. They offer extra help outside of class hours and even have student led studying groups for anyone that needs help when the professor can not be there. College of the Mainland also prepared me mentally for my upcoming years of college at Texas A&M University. Because of my experiences with College of the Mainland, I was able to mature, to and altogether, it taught me responsibility. The process of receiving my associate’s degree was at no means easy at all. It was a demanding process, but in the end I feel like it was the best decision I could have made. Now I am proud to say that in the fall of 2018 I will be entering with 85 credits and will be one of the loudest and the proudest members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2019!