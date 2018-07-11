Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, trickling into our local rivers, lakes and streams, poisoning wildlife — and all of us. The United Nations estimates that by the year 2050, we will have more plastic debris in our oceans than fish. The restaurant industry and the European Union is fighting back by starting to ban plastic straws. And now the sailing industry is joining in the fight.

To help clean up our waterways, the American Sailing Association , the world’s largest sailing organization and America’s sail education authority, announces a new crusade called Operation “Plastic Pollution Purge.” Just in time for the annual July 4th Holiday, the biggest day of boating and sailing in America, boaters in our area and throughout the nation will join forces in this new initiative to clean up trash from our waterways.

“Plastic Pollution is a People Problem!”

“Plastic pollution is not an ocean, river, lake or stream problem, it’s a people problem. We must do our part to discourage everyone from trashing our waterways with plastic bottles, bags, cups, utensils and plates,” says Lenny Shabes, CEO and founder of the American Sailing Association, with local schools and instructors available for interviews in our area. “Starting the week of the Summer Sailstice, we want everyone out on a boat to clean up trash wherever and whenever they see it. If we all do our part, we can make a difference by raising awareness to help stop this tidal wave of plastic threatening all of us.”

American Sailing Association

“Operation Plastic Pollution Purge”

Reporters are invited to come sail with us as we pick up plastic from local waterways . Throughout the summer, every time boaters set sail, we ask them to bring a trash bag onboard and pick up any garbage they see, whether it’s on the waters edge or in the water.

Participants are encouraged to post photos of picking up trash to the American Sailing Association Facebook page Facebook.com /AmericanSailingAssoc. This public service campaign aims to raise awareness of the plastic pollution problem to encourage plastic recycling and proper disposal.

Why Should You Care?

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is an 80,000-ton beast of debris lurking in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and California. It has grown to twice the size of Texas. There are five such plastic islands polluting oceans throughout the globe, threatening wildlife and ultimately the food we eat.

As the plastic breaks up into tiny pieces, birds and fish think it’s food and eat it. Their bellies get full and they ultimately starve themselves to death, killing our food supply. Some scientists say this poisoning of the food chain ultimately poses a threat to all of us, pointing to links between plastic pollution and cancer, and among other illnesses.

Eighteen billion pounds of plastic waste blows into the ocean each year. That’s the equivalent of five grocery bags of plastic trash sitting on every foot of coastline around the world.

PLASTIC PLANET:

Every minute, nearly a million plastic beverage bottles are sold around the world.

U.S. residents use almost one plastic bag each, every day; compared to Denmark residents who each use an average of four plastic bags a year.

Forty percent of plastic products in packaging are used just once and then discarded.

Americans throw out an average of 10 plastic bags each and every week.

The plastic problem is growing at such a rapid pace it’s the equivalent of dumping one New York City garbage truck full of plastic into the ocean every minute of every day.

One million seabirds die annually from getting tangled in and/or eating plastic

One hundred marine mammals die from getting tangled in and/or eating plastic annually

We need you to help us spread the word about this global plastic pollution epidemic that is hurting our waterways, wildlife and food supply.

We invite you to come sailing with us as we kick off our cleaning crusade on July 2nd or any day throughout the summer sailing season.