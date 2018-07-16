CRISS CROSS

Susan Wilson, Principal

One of my favorite smells is that of a brand new box of crayons. By this time in July, they are everywhere. Crayons, pencils, paper, glue, and on and on and on. You can’t go into many stores without seeing shelves of school supplies and a wide variety of supply lists. Have you ever asked yourself why schools ask for such a long list of supplies from students each year?

Every year school budgets are cut. Those cuts translate into less money to spend on teacher classroom supplies. The amount of spending that can be done for each teacher each year by the school itself is nominal and doesn’t even begin to cover the cost of all of the necessary instructional materials. Teachers all across the country dig deep into their personal bank accounts each year to make up the difference. Step foot in a school supply store this time of year and you will find countless teachers buying items themselves for their own classrooms. Where else is an employee asked to purchase the supplies required to properly do their job? School supply lists contain the items that a particular grade level in a particular school requires in order to successfully complete the curriculum for that grade level. Whether it be pencils or paper plates, glue or Germ-X, crayons or tissues, they all serve a purpose for those students.

When a child arrives in their classroom without the proper supplies, teachers once again have to dig into their own pockets to make up the difference. Thankfully, some cities like Texas City hold big school supply drives before the first day of school. These supply drives help to decrease the out of pocket spending for teachers. If you happen to be out and about and see a school supply donation box, please help out by picking up a few spirals, folders, pencils, etc. and dropping them into the box. Every little bit counts, and you will be helping to ensure that every child arrives in their classroom with all of the items on their supply list this year.

Editor’s Note: This article really brought it home to us here at The Post so we decided to see if we could help our Teachers for the fall session. Between now and the end of August, we will be collecting school supplies for Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center in Texas City. Bring your donations to our office at 501 6th Street and we will reward you with three months of the Post delivered to your home or office at no charge plus we will give you a STOP and SMELL the CRAYONS button to help remind others to donate. THANKS!