NESSLER AQUATIC FAMILY CENTER BRINGS FUN ACROSS THE AREA.

THESE ARE HAPPY times for Haley Moore. The incoming junior at Texas City High School is having one of the best summers of her life as a lifeguard at the Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center.

The center has been an alternative for those desiring not to go to Galveston, serving as a hub to beat the heat this summer. Despite a few bouts with rain that kept it closed for a day or two, the Family Aquatic Center has seen a steady stream of visitors, which has kept Moore active.

“It’s been really busy,” she said. “What’s surprising is that there are a lot of non-residents that have come here. I’ve seen guests from as far as San Leon.”

However, there was one visitor whose path to Texas City required a longer drive. Cindy Collins found her way to the city she grew up in via Cleveland in order to spend time with her family, including her 91-year-old father, Cliff Maddox.

“The center is much different from when I was growing up,” said Collins. “I remember being 10 years old and my mom letting me ride my bicycle to the old pool. My daughter also grew up here, but now she’s moved back, so it’s a great opportunity for me to be with them and my grandchildren.”

Nessler Park Aquatic Center is open daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm through August 18, but will open its doors on the weekend through September 3.

By the time the last splash and the final run down the slide closes the door for the summer, Moore will have been on her way to beginning her school year while also having a few matches under her belt as a member of the Stingarees volleyball team.

“Working here has made a difference,” she said. “Not only do I get to hang out with friends, but it also allows me to buy my own school clothes along with saving up for when I might need to us it. I wish I could stay the entire summer, but I know I’ll be back here when it opens up next year.”

Ticket prices are $4 for adults (16-54), $3 for children 15 and under and $3 for seniors. The Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center is located at 1700 5th Avenue North in Texas City. For more information, call (409) 643-5710.