MULTI-FAMILY HOMES HIT BY HARVEY RECEIVE $250 MILLION BOOST FROM STATE

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced on Wednesday $250 million in available Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to help rehabilitate, reconstruct and construct multi-family rental homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The funding for this Texas General Land Office (GLO) program is in addition to the $10 million dedicated to multifamily rental developments in the previous $57.8 million Harvey allocation to help rebuild affordable housing in the Coastal Bend region.

“The GLO remains committed to returning all coastal Texans home as quickly as possible,” said Commissioner Bush. “The Affordable Rental Property Program will improve local housing inventory and assure low income families a safe, habitable and affordable place to live.”

The GLO began hosting workshops this week for property owners interested in applying. There will be a 90-day application submission period that will begin on July 23. Rehabilitation applications received prior to August 22 will receive priority status.

Multi-family Affordable Rental Program Information

*$250 million allocation managed by the GLO for affordable housing rental for rehabilitation, reconstruction and new construction.

*If property is in one of the 48 eligible counties and was damaged by Hurricane Harvey — minor or severe — you can apply for grant fund assistance.

*20-year CDGB-DR affordability program to ensure low income citizens and families of Texas have a safe, decent and affordable place to live.

*Public or privately owned multifamily structures (eight units or more) are eligible.

*At a minimum, 51 percent of the units must target residents with income levels at 80 percent or less of the area median income.

*The allocation minimum is $250,000 and the allocation is $25,000,000 per award.

*The application period is from July 23-October 23.

*Project construction must be completed within 18 months of the effective date of the contract.

For more program specific information, please visit TexasRebuilds.org.