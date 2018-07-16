LA MARQUE COUNCILMAN CHRIS LANE IMPLEMENTING FREE FINANCIAL LITERACY PROGRAMS

Informational meeting Monday, July 16 followed by first free program July 31

La Marque, Texas (July 12, 2018) La Marque City Councilman Chris Lane is seeking program participants and volunteers to facilitate a free youth financial literacy program in partnership with Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas. An informational meeting is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 16, 2018, in the Community Room at 1109-B Bayou Road in La Marque. Councilman Lane is calling on local professionals, parents and community leaders – volunteers are needed to teach the Junior Achievement programs. The July 16 meeting will also serve as a registration event for the first free financial literacy program which is slated for Monday, July 31, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the La Marque Community Room. There are only 15 spots available for the first program. A second program will be offered in August.

“Just like we have a culture of football in La Marque, my goal is to create a culture of financial literacy and entrepreneurship,” said Councilman Chris Lane. “We need to introduce these concepts at a young age and help our youth understand it isn’t how much money you make, it’s how much money you keep.”

At the informational meeting on Monday, July 16, Councilman Lane hopes to identify teachers and find local organizations, churches and after school programs to offer the program. All program materials are provided and there is no cost for volunteers teaching the programs. Along with kits that include all games, activities, materials and guides to help with classroom management are provided.

According to Kimberley Green, Program Manager for Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, the classes are flexible. For example, time commitment could be one hour each Friday for six weeks or it could be a one-day commitment format called JA in a Day. Each class averages five sessions and a maximum of 30 children per instructor. Councilman Lane has identified two financial literacy programs to implement in La Marque.

Elementary Grade Program: 3rd – 5th Grade – JA More than Money is an after-school program focusing on economic education. The program teaches students about earning, spending, sharing and saving money. Students play games to learn about money management and the importance of money in their lives.

Middle School Program: 6th – 8th Grade – JA It’s My Business emphasizes entrepreneurship while providing a strong focus on social studies, reading and writing skills. Students are encouraged to use critical thinking that supports positive attitudes as they explore and enhance their career aspirations.

“Financial literacy is not taught in school,” said Lane. “Young people are sent out into the world not knowing how to create a business plan, not understanding the importance of investing for the future and sometimes without the basic principles of financial responsibility. La Marque is in a season of growth. If we start our young people on the path of financial literacy now, we could have a wave of local business owners in a few short years.”

For information about Junior Achievement, visit www.juniorachievement.org. For information about Councilman Lane’s initiatives or meetings, email c.lane@cityoflamarque, call 409-392-6167 or find our Facebook events at www.facebook.com/cityoflamarque.