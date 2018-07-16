SOUTH SHORE HARBOUR RESORT CELEBRATING 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH $30 STAYS

South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center is celebrating three decades of style, hospitality and memories with a special lineup of events as well as $30 dollar stays on select days this summer. From music and wine lovers to a family looking for an exciting getaway into the bay, there’s something for everyone at South Shore Harbour this season.

“Our 30th Anniversary is a special milestone for us,” said Roy Green, General Manager for South Shore Harbour Resort. “With over a dozen special events ranging from our summer concert series to our Sip & Sail party boat cruises, we are excited to welcome guests to celebrate and enjoy our facilities.”

Adding to the success of last year’s poolside movie screenings, this year guests can enjoy blockbuster hits like Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on select Fridays on a giant 120” screen. Music lovers can relax and unwind with South Shore Harbour’s Summer Concert series featuring some of Houston’s hottest cover bands like the Dem Roots scheduled to take the stage Friday, August 3rd. Concerts are free and a great way to kick off the weekend.

Adventure seekers can cruise the bay on a 2.5 hour Sip & Sail experience aboard the popular Houston Party Boat. Finally, wine lovers can partake in one of South Shore’s Wine Dinners featuring a four-course meal paired with five handpicked wines from around the world.

Staying at South Shore this summer is bound to be memorable when guests book the resort’s Summer Baycation Package starting at $139 on weekdays and $159 on weekends. Information regarding the $30 stays is available on the resort’s website at sshr.com and is being promoted exclusively on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SouthShoreHarbourResort/.