A LIFE WELL LIVED-FLORENCE HATCHER

One of the very first stories I wrote as I became introduced to Texas City and its rich history, was about Florence Hatcher and her wonderful family. I met her by chance and am grateful that I did. So I was saddened by the news that Florence left us on July 5th to be with her maker, leaving behind seven children, many grandchildren and her companion of 15 years, Andrew Lee Senegal. Florence was a force of nature; an eternally uplifting spirit and an endearing role model for the family she leaves to carry on her spirit. God Bless you Florence Hatcher and all those you have touched in your 80+ years. With love and deep respect, Hart Parris.