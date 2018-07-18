NOW IS THE TIME TO HELP COM STUDENTS ACCOMPLISH MORE

The Dual Credit Department offers a student-centered learning environment for high school students providing them the opportunity to earn college credit, become job ready and acquire skills necessary to become lifelong learners.

The COM Dual Credit Program enables students to earn high school and college credit simultaneously. Dual credit students can earn 30 or more college credits while in high school, plus they receive a discount on COM’s affordable tuition.

Students can take academic courses, such as math, English, government and history, and hands-on classes, such as drafting, welding, graphic arts and cosmetology.

Classes are offered at the COM main campus, COM Learning Center-North County in League City and at local high schools.

Dual credit students take college courses and earn high school and college credit at the same time. Students may take courses at their high school campus during high school hours or at College of the Mainland during the day, during the evening or on the weekend, depending on the arrangements with the high school.

Participating in the dual credit program enables the student to make substantial progress toward a college degree before finishing high school. Students who begin taking courses in the summer following their sophomore year can earn thirty or more college credits by high school graduation if they also take summer classes at the college. This means that they can begin college as sophomores.

High school credit: Dual credit courses can fulfill the requirements of the Distinguished Achievement High School graduation program. Your high school counselor can supply more information.

Transferable college credit: Dual credit courses are fully transferable to public colleges and universities in Texas and generally transfer to other colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Low cost: Dual credit students pay less for college courses than traditional college students.

COM resources: Dual credit students are official college students with access to the full range of COM resources. These include college and career planning services and the use of the library, physical fitness facilities, computer labs, academic support services and the Student Center.

Convenience: Students can take courses at the high school campus, at COM or online depending on the arrangements made with their high school.

Support: Dual credit students can learn what college professors expect while they are still in familiar surroundings and have the support of their high school.

Student success: Completing college-level courses in high school helps students successfully transition to a college campus later. Students acquire the confidence and skills they need to succeed academically and personally in college.

College of the Mainland charges reduced tuition and fees to enroll in dual credit courses. View current tuition and fees in the Dual Credit Student Registration Guide.

If you are a junior or senior or will be the semester you wish to take the course, see your high school counselor and ask for a dual credit registration guide.