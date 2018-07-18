IN LOVING MEMORY

James Allen Parkinson, 88, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on July 14, 2018. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him throughout his life.

James was born December 8, 1929 in Houston, Texas to Frank & Elsie Parkinson, He graduated from TCHS in 1948 where he met and married the love of his life Adell Anderson. July 30th they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. James proudly served in the United States Marines. He worked in the chemical industry as an Instrument Electrical Engineer most of his career where he was known as “Parky”. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years at First Baptist Church in Texas City.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Frank & Elsie Parkinson and his brother Walter (Bub) Parkinson.

He is survived by his wife Adell, his 4 daughters Cheryl & Bill Clifford, Deborah Langford, Diane & Stan Young & Lynn & James Romine, 37 Grandchildren, 51 Great-Grand Children and 6 Great-Great Grand Children, brother & sister-in-law Edward & Sue Anderson & numerous nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 18th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy in Texas City. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 19th. Graveside services will be held @ Hayes Graces Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. His grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.

A special thanks to Traditions Hospice and the ICU staff of Mainland Medical Center for all their wonderful care for our husband and daddy. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Texas City Building Fund, 3210 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.