COFFEE CREAM CAKE

While our beloved Trishna is gathering new Tidbits across the ocean, I am filling in with a little tidbit of my own – a scratch cake that is easy to make and will endear you to everyone you share it with!

PREP TIME

25 MINS

COOK TIME

22 MINS

TOTAL TIME

41 MINS

I discovered this cake while visiting my daughter in Dallas. Her neighbor found the picture on the phone and with her birthday looming I found myself tackling a Scratch Cake Recipe – YIKES!

Well, I may n3ever buy a cake mix again because this is without a doubt the most subtly flavored, moist, wonderful cake I have had in years. I learned that making a cake with buttermilk’s slightly acidic batter helps keep baked goods moist and tender by breaking down long, tough strands of gluten; it also prevents cherries and walnuts from acquiring a blue tinge in muffins. The tartness of buttermilk adds a pleasing, subtle tang to cakes and pastries. How about that!?

I will admit to preferring the cake without the icing or the filling but for a birthday treat, you gotta go The Full Monty. Keep in mind you can do many variations on this cake – substitute crushed peppermint for the coffee crystals (I used Nescafe in honor of my grandmother), or top the cake with caramel icing – fabulous! Just make sure you bake the cakes all the way through or they will fall in the middle…moistness does have its challenges.

Ingredients

CAKE

1cup (2 sticks, 226g) unsalted butter

2 instant coffee

1cup (237g) boiling water

2cups (256g) all purpose flour

2cups (400g) granulated sugar

1/4 salt

2 baking soda

1/2cup (120g) buttermilk

2large eggs room temperature

1 vanilla

WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE FILLING

1eight ounce package cream cheese

1cup (128g) confectioners sugar

1cup (238g) heavy cream

COFFEE ICING

3/4cup unsalted butter

1 instant coffee crystals

1/4cup half and half

4cups (512g) confectioners sugar

2 vanilla extract

Instructions

CAKE

Preheat oven to 350°F. Start by melting the butter in a saucepan on the stove. Once the butter is melted, add in the instant coffee. Pour in the boiling water and remove from heat. Whisk until fully combined and then set aside. In a large bowl, add flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda. Pour butter mixture over and whisk together. In separate bowl mix buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Pour over batter and whisk until fully combined. Prepare pans. I used two 8in rounds. Pour batter into pans and cook for 16-22 minutes or until an inserted toothpick is removed clean. Let the cakes cool to room temperature then cut them each in half, creating four layers instead of two. You may need to level the cakes slightly if there is a large dome. Eat the scraps immediately, and tell no one. I then placed all the layers in the freezer for two hours.

WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE FILLING

Add cream cheese to stand mixer with paddle attachment. Add in confectioners sugar and heavy cream and mix until light and fluffy. Transfer to a bowl and clean mixing bowl.

COFFEE ICING

Melt butter on medium-low heat in a medium saucepan and then add the instant coffee. Whisk in half and half and turn off heat. Add in confectioners sugar and vanilla and whisk until there are no lumps. Let stand for 5 minutes. To assemble cakes, place one layer on cake stand and cover in whipped cream cheese frosting. Place another layer and add more frosting. Continue until all four layers are in place.

Drizzle coffee icing over the top and allow it to spill over the sides.