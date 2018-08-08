August 6, 2018- (Austin, Texas) Today, Senator Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood), Chairman of the Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Security, announced that the committee’s final report has been released. The report provides detailed summaries of the committee’s four public hearings and includes policy recommendations related to the prevention of school violence and the strengthening of school security.

The interim committee was appointed by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in the wake of the May 18th shooting at Santa Fe High School in which eight students and two teachers were killed. Senator Taylor, who represents the city of Santa Fe, was appointed Chairman and has served alongside fellow senators Joan Huffman (Vice-Chair), Don Huffines, Charles Schwertner, Kelly Hancock, Royce West, Eddie Lucio Jr., Brandon Creighton, and John Whitmire.

The topics discussed in the committee’s hearings were guided by Governor Greg Abbott’s school security plan and included school infrastructure, security measures like the school marshal program and school resources officers, mental health and “red flag” proposals.

“I appreciate Governor Abbott for leading the way with his round table discussions, Lieutenant Governor Patrick for the charges given to our Select Committee, and the members who came together on short notice to work on these important issues,” said Senator Taylor. “As we have learned and seen, school security is a tremendously complex, multifaceted issue. Protecting Texas kids will take complete cooperation and commitment from the state, local districts, parents, teachers and the community. The truth is that we are living in a new era and what we’ve done in the past is no longer enough. These discussions will be ongoing and I look forward to seeing the committee’s findings translate to action in the 86th Legislature”.

The Interim Select Committee Report is available to read at:

https://senate.texas.gov/cmtes/85/c565/c565.InterimReport2018.pdf