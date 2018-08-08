SOMETHING NEW ON THE NET

With this series we will bring you great deals on web offer that we believe can improve a person’s lifestyle without cannibalizing one’s wallet. This week, a 10-Day, 10-Minute workout program for $10 and it is yours to keep! Read on!

BY SADIE NARDINI

15,676 PEOPLE HAVE TAKEN THIS COURSE

Ready to welcome back your healthy movement, healing, strength and joint mobility–regardless of your age and fitness level? So many people today believe that aging or injury means to physically decline, so they kind of just give up. And trust me, I know as much as anyone how it feels to be less mobile than one would like. When I was younger, I was partially paralyzed for 2 years and was too weak to move. I certainly couldn’t do any of the healthy workouts people suggested–even what others called “Beginner Yoga” was way beyond me! It took me over a decade to strengthen to the point where I could become a yoga and anatomy expert, as well as a fitness teacher. With all this experience, I traveled the world teaching people of any and all levels how to access their ability to grow in strength, flexibility, and stamina—no matter what their fitness level.

By doing these 10 gentle but powerfully effective workouts in a chair or on the floor, you CAN regain your best body, inside and out. Your muscles can build and tone for your whole life. Each workout builds on one another to strengthen and open your body in different yet complementary ways. By the end, you’ll have built total body stamina, cleansing, balance and flexibility!

This course is great for anyone wanting to reclaim mobility in a gentle way due to:

Aging and loss of mobility and strength (this is a great gift for parents, too!)

Illness or injury that needs healing movement.

Teachers seeking more creative tools and flowing sequences for their Chair Yoga, gentle, restorative, therapeutic, healing or total basics classes.

With this course, you’ll get:

Ten 10-Minute Flow Workouts: Led by one teacher in a Chair and on the floor, so you can choose which you want to follow.

A smart blend of yoga and fitness movements to target common areas of weakness, tension and inflammation, and help to change them into strength, freedom and a body that supports your best health instead of blocking it.

One workout a day, with some important science tips and inspiration to make sure you keep healing and get strong and energized in all the right ways–with no time-wasting missteps.

Each day you’ll get the next of effective and fun 10 Minute Sequences that focus on the following aspects:

Day 1: WARM UP + FLOW:

Day 2: STABILITY + SPINE:

Day 3: STAMINA + ENERGY:

Day 4: CORE STRENGTH + EMPOWER:

Day 5: WARRIOR NATURE + ENDURANCE:

Day 6: BALANCE + BREATH:

Day 7: DETOX + CLEANSE

Day 8: STRONG CORE + OPEN HEART:

Day 9: UPPER BODY STRENGTH + STRETCH:

Day 10: FLEXIBILITY + RESTORE:

Day 11: BONUS VIDEO LIBRARY

You can even easily combine videos for longer workouts as you build your strength and stamina. You’ll see that these workouts will open up for you more and more as you practice them more.

Each workout acts on your body as a whole, using optimal anatomy and alignment knowledge, so each 10 minute session gives you the results of doing a much longer workout, even gently. You’ll find yourself actually enjoying exercise–at the level you truly need.

Lifetime Access: When you purchase this course, the whole program is yours to keep and to do at your own pace. You can return to it again and again.

This is an incredible fitness resource for you as you move forward with a clear education on what will work for you, and how easy it can be to be fit and fabulous for a lifetime, in your own way, and on your own terms.

You can fit it into your busy life, and finally get your freedom back, along with your best self. To register, simply go to: https://www.dailyom.com and select Chair Yoga