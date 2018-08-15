TCISD TAKES STAFF THRU EMERGENCY TRAINING

In conjunction with the recent Active Shooter exercises Texas City PD conducted and participated in, TCISD coordinated important training opportunities for all teacher and support staff. The purpose is to prepare every member of the educational staff at all schools by teaching them proper protocol when such an emergency occurs. Teachers, administration, custodial and transportation staff learned how to handle a bleeding emergency, how to properly apply a tourniquets. For more information on proper protocol in such an emergency visit firstaidforlife.org.uk/tourniquets/.

MutualLink Security Software provides the software that runs on smartphones that “creates networks of interoperable communities that are, at an instant, capable of sharing radio, voice, text, video, data files and telephone communications in a secure environment.” This can all be done in real time so, what this means is that, if ever a situation arises at a school or any location, the on-site security personnel can—through this software—contact 911 and have an appropriate team on location to handle any situation or any injuries that occur as a result of said situation. The software “instantly links 911 responders on on-site personnel. Simultaneously 911 and on-site officers and administrators are notified for an active shooter, fire, medical emergency, or another situation.” MutualLink serves several sectors, including higher education, healthcare, hospitality and defense.

Tuesday, Threat Assessment Training was provided through the SIGMA group will “train TCISD on how to establish and operate a threat assessment team and how to identify, investigate, evaluate, and intervene with persons and situations that raise concern on campus.”

According to its website, sigmatma.com/, “SIGMA is a partnership of experts in behavioral threat assessment, threat management, and violence prevention.” What the organization does is provide training in the aforementioned topics to business, universities, colleges, schools, law enforcement, security, family offices and prominent individuals. It “train(s) clients how to build and operate threat assessment teams and programs” and helps them to “develop their own ability to assess and manage threatening situations in accordance with best practices.” SIGMA offers consulting, training workshops, online webinars and much more.