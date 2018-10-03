PAGE FLIPPER: FORMER FRIENDSWOOD ALUM SHINES IN SMU WIN

DICKINSON continued its climb up the Dave Campbell Texas Football rankings

this week, as the Gators moved up to the 20th spot in Class 6A following a 49-7

win over Clear Lake in last Saturday’s District 24-6A opener, a jump of two spots

from last week.

The Gators, who have allowed just 22 points in their 5-0 start, will seek to re main

undefeated when Clear Creek visits Sam Vitanza Stadium on Friday night.

Last Saturday’s win marked the second time Dickinson has began the season 5-0

under coach John Snelson.

Likewise, Friendswood pushed upward in the Class 5A, Division I rankings following

a 34-14 win over Texas City in their 10-5A-1 opener. The Mustangs, 4-0 on

the season, are now seventh after polling in the eighth spot last week.

Coach Robert Koopman’s team will hit the road this Friday, as Friendswood

visits Galveston Ball.

*Former Friendswood star Tyler Page played a key role in SMU’s 63-27 win

over Houston Baptist on Saturday. The sophomore receiver caught three passes

for 102 yards that included a 92-yard touchdown reception from William Brown in

the second quarter. Page helped the Mustangs to their highest point total since

SMU topped Houston 72-42 in 2012.

The Mustangs, 2-3 on the season, will travel to nationally-ranked Central Flori da

on Saturday in a game that can be seen on ESPNU beginning at 6:00pm.

*Clear Creek’s Christian Hernandez may not be the biggest or most recognized

high school football player in Galveston County, but the Wildcats junior is at the

front of the line when it comes to delivering in the clutch.

Hernandez kicked his second game-winning field goal of the season on Friday,

as he delivered Clear Creek to a 30-27 win over Clear Brook in the District 24-6A

opener for both teams. He lifted the Wildcats to a 41-39 victory over Channelview

on September 15, making him responsible for two of the team’s three wins.

*Galveston Ball running back Clarence Dalton is all about helping the Tors return

to the playoffs. However, college scouts are all about getting the junior to help

their program down the road.

Dalton rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries during Ball’s 34-

24 loss to Richmond Foster on Thursday. Dalton opened the scoring with a 45-

yard touchdown run that left a host of scouts and coaches that included Houston

coach Major Applewhite impressed. He has received offers from SMU and Texas

A&M Commerce while gaining interest from Houston, Arizona and Oregon State