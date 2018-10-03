ASTROS BEGIN DEFENSE OF WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP TO HIGHLIGHT BUSY SPORTS WEEKEND

WHILE high school football and volleyball continue their paths to the postseason,

the focus on the weekend will be on the Astros, who will host the first two

games of the American League Divisional Series against the Indians. Somewhere

jammed in between the busy schedule will be a preseason contest that

pushes the Rockets closer to the start of the regular season.

Wednesday: It’s a quiet day for sports, which is a good thing considering what

the rest of the week has in store. Buying fresh batteries for the remote should be

high on the list of things to do.

THURSDAY: The football weekend gets an early start when Houston welcomes

Tulsa to TDECU Stadium for a 7:00pm kickoff. Coming off an open week, the

Cougars look to rebound from a loss at Texas Tech on September 22 and face

a Hurricanes squad is fresh off a 31-17 win against Temple, their first of the season.

ESPN will have the broadcast live at 7:00pm.

Texas City will be among the cross country teams competiting in the HBU Invitational

that will be held on the campus of Houston Baptist University.

The Rockets will be at home for a preseason date against the Pacers beginning

at 7:00pm.

FRIDAY: A busy night of high school football action starts at 7:00pm with Clear

Falls at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Friendswood at Galveston Ball,

Baytown Lee at Santa Fe and Shadow Creek at Texas City. The Stingarees’

radio broadcast can be found at victorysportsnet.com, while the Mustangs can

be seen at youtube.com/c/MCSNews. The Gators game can also be seen live

at Texanlive.com.

In high school volleyball action, Kingwood Park at Clear Springs begins at

4:30pm, while Bay City at La Marque begin their match at 5:30pm. Dickinson at

Clear Creek and Clear Brook at Clear Falls start at 6:00pm, with Texas City at

Baytown Lee, Galena Park at Galveston Ball and Friendswood at Santa Fe will

start at 6:30pm.

The Astros begin defense of their World Series championship when they host

the Indians in Game One of the American League Divisional Series. TBS will

have the broadcast, but the start time will not be determined until after Tuesday’s

Athletics-Yankees American League Wild Card Game.

SATURDAY: Among local college football, Stephen F. Austin takes on Sam

Houston State in the Battle of the Piney Woods. The state’s longest college foot ball

rivalry writes its next chapter at NRG Stadium beginning at 1:00pm. Houston

Baptist at Central Arkansas, UT-San Antonio at Rice and Alabama State at TSU

each start at 6:00pm.

Game Two of the ALDS between the Indians and Astros will be aired on TBS

with a game time that will be determined earlier in the week