TWIA & THE REPRESENTATIVES

Commissioner Sullivan:

As members of the Texas coastal legislative delegation, we respectfully urge you to disapprove

the 10 percent annual rate increase on residential and commercial Texas Windstorm

Insurance Association (TWIA) policyholders as filed by the board on August 14, 2018.

Comments on Proposed Rate Hike TWIA’s 10 percent annual rate filing is unfair, excessive

and unreasonable only one year following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey.

Today, homeowners from the Coastal Bend through the Upper Gulf Coast continue their recovery

from wind and flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Some claims and Federal

Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursements remain outstanding. The restoration

of businesses and homes is ongoing, and local tax bases face uncertainty as their values depend

on residents’ capacity to adjust to higher costs associated with building, and now insuring,

those structures. The lingering economic effects of Harvey have negatively impacted many

TWIA policyholders and any rate increase at this pivotal point would be unfair and unreasonable.

TWIA’s 2017 storm season funding plan provides an unprecedented $4.9 billion available to

pay Hurricane Harvey losses. This amount represents $700 million above the statutory minimum

required under Senate Bill 900 as passed by the 84th Texas Legislature. Furthermore, the

amount available to pay 2017 losses is much greater than TWIA’s Hurricane Harvey total loss

estimate of $1.6 billion. The adoption of a rate increase should be considered unfair, excessive

and unreasonable until the current level of funding is proven to be inadequate to pay projected

losses

The Commissioner has precedent to deny a rate increase filed in the aftermath of an event.

On October 15, 2009, approximately one year after Hurricane Ike made landfall, Texas Department

of Insurance (TDI) Commissioner Mike Geeslin disapproved the Association’s manual

rate filing for a 10% rate increase on all types of risks written by the Association. TDI Commissioner’s

order 09-0836 recognized “that Texans living along the coast are still recovering from

the effects of Hurricanes Dolly and Ike, and increases in Association rates at this time would only

further exacerbate the burdens they are facing.” The Commissioner’s findings acknowledged a

rate increase on TWIA policyholders, directly following a large event, would only stifle the livelihood

of those who are desperately working to rebuild their homes and businesses.

TWIA’s unique funding structure, recently reformed and carefully crafted by the Texas Legislature

in 2015, cannot be compared to traditional property and casualty insurers when determining

policyholder rates.

To compare the state’s insurer of last resort with for-profit property and casualty insurers is ill

advised and a blatant disregard of state law. Texas Insurance Code (TIC) Section 2210.355(b)

requires the Commissioner to consider certain factors specific to TWIA, ranging from profit margins

for purposes of replenishing the Catastrophe Reserve Trust Fund (CRTF) to policyholder

surcharges to payment of public security obligations, just to name a few. Unlike traditional property

and casualty insurers, TWIA may pay losses using a combination of pre and post event

public securities, catastrophe bonds, policyholder surcharges if

necessary, member assessments and other alternative financing

se unconventional financing methods have been thoughtfully and

carefully delegated to TWIA by the Texas Legislature to help mitigate

adverse insurance risk to our state as a whole. Furthermore, TIC Chapter

2210, sets forth a modified “file and use” rate filing process that

establishes clear guidelines for a maximum residential and commercial

TWIA policy rate that can be filed and adopted without prior approval

from the Insurance Commissioner. Unlike traditional property and casualty

insurers, certain rates filed by TWIA that exceed the statutory rate

cap must follow a process overseen by the department and provide

a public comment period before final adoption. These differences set

TWIA separate and apart from private carriers operating for-profit in the

Texas property and casualty market. Therefore, traditional risk assessments

and catastrophe modeling used by the private market during the

ratemaking process fail to take into consideration the comprehensive

TWIA funding system adopted by the legislature.

TWIA is statutorily mandated to utilize its full funding authority in a

given storm year to pay losses, leaving future earned premium to pay

ongoing business expenses and rebuild reserves.

TWIA’s 2017 funding capacity to pay Harvey claims equals $4.9 billion.

To date, TWIA has utilized its premium, CRTF and its first layer of

Class 1 public securities to pay for approximately $1.3 billion of the total

$1.6 billion ultimate loss estimate that is entirely borne and paid for by

TWIA policyholders. In addition, TDI has approved TWIA assessments

on member insurance companies totaling approximately $280 million,

leaving another $220 million in potential assessments before moving

to the next layer of public securities available to pay Harvey losses.

Therefore, the TWIA board must work diligently to ensure claim losses

associated with Hurricane Harvey are paid according to the 2017 funding

structure in effect at the time of the event and that net premium

earnings are used to begin rebuilding the CRTF. It is important to emphasize

that at no time can a rate increase be used to supplant, offset,

defer, delay or replace member insurer assessments required under

Chapter 2210.

TWIA’s internal process to recommend rates to its full board by the

Actuary and Underwriting subcommittee is inherently flawed and undermines

the intent of the state legislature.

The TWIA Actuary and Underwriting subcommittee’s role is to review

and recommend a rate to the full TWIA board for purposes of the Association’s

annually required rate filing for residential and commercial

policies. However, the subcommittee’s majority is composed of members

employed directly by the insurance industry, and their employers

hold a financial interest in TWIA’s annual rate filing process. While their

financial interests vary, the subcommittee’s recommendation is inher ently

flawed and directly undermines the intent of the legislature. In

2015, the Texas Legislature made significant changes to the composition

of the full TWIA board to ensure fair and equitable representation of

all stakeholders. These changes were specifically designed to ensure

balance among three major stakeholder groups: first tier coastal counties,

non-coastal representatives and industry representatives actively

writing and renewing wind and hail insurance along the coast. The

full TWIA board is comprised of nine total members, divided equally

among the three major stakeholder groups. Therefore, any rate recommendation

made by the subcommittee, entirely composed of insurance

industry representatives, circumvents the will of the state legislature

and violates the spirit of the law, especially when some board members

have expressed their reluctance to vote against the recommendations

made by the Actuary and Underwriting subcommittee. The subcommittee’s

current composition must be changed, its recommendation disregarded

and any future subcommittee must include equal representa tion

of all stakeholders including coastal homeowners and businesses.

We urge you to carefully consider the aforementioned facts as well as

the unique legislative characteristics of TWIA and its mission to serve

as the state’s wind and hail insurer of last resort for homeowners and

businesses living and working along the Texas coast.

Respectfully,