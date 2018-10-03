THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS TURNS 70

THIS UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN

RIGHTS as a common standard of achievement for

all peoples and all nations, to the end that every individual

and every organ of society, keeping this Declaration

constantly in mind, shall strive by teaching

and education to promote respect for these rights

and freedoms and by progressive measures, national

and international, to secure their universal and effective

recognition and observance, both among the

peoples of Member States themselves and among

the peoples of territories under their jurisdiction.

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of

60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 per cent of the

world’s population, will be 60 or older. The increase

in the number of older people will be the greatest and

the most rapid in the developing world. With this in

mind, enhanced attention to the particular needs and

challenges faced by many older people is clearly required.

Just as important, however, is the essential

contribution the majority of older men and women

can continue to make to the functioning of society if

adequate guarantees are in place.

“Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions.”

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)

turns 70 this year and the International Day for Older

Persons celebrates the importance of this Declaration,

and reaffirms the commitment to promoting the

full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental

freedoms by older persons.

Older human rights champions today were born

around the time of the adoption of the UDHR in 1948.

They are as diverse as the society in which they live:

from older people advocating for human rights at the

grass root and community level to high profile figures

on the international stage. Each and every one demands

equal respect and acknowledgement for their

dedication and commitment to contributing to a world

free from fear and free from want.

The 2018 theme aims to:

•Promote the rights enshrined in the Declaration

and what it means in the daily lives of older persons;

•Raise the visibility of older people as participating

members of society committed to improving the enjoyment

of human rights in many areas of life and not

just those that affect them immediately;

•Reflect on progress and challenges in ensuring

full and equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental

freedoms by older persons; and

•Engage broad audiences across the world and

mobilize people for human rights at all stages of life.

