THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS TURNS 70
THIS UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN
RIGHTS as a common standard of achievement for
all peoples and all nations, to the end that every individual
and every organ of society, keeping this Declaration
constantly in mind, shall strive by teaching
and education to promote respect for these rights
and freedoms and by progressive measures, national
and international, to secure their universal and effective
recognition and observance, both among the
peoples of Member States themselves and among
the peoples of territories under their jurisdiction.
Almost 700 million people are now over the age of
60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 per cent of the
world’s population, will be 60 or older. The increase
in the number of older people will be the greatest and
the most rapid in the developing world. With this in
mind, enhanced attention to the particular needs and
challenges faced by many older people is clearly required.
Just as important, however, is the essential
contribution the majority of older men and women
can continue to make to the functioning of society if
adequate guarantees are in place.
“Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions.”
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)
turns 70 this year and the International Day for Older
Persons celebrates the importance of this Declaration,
and reaffirms the commitment to promoting the
full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental
freedoms by older persons.
Older human rights champions today were born
around the time of the adoption of the UDHR in 1948.
They are as diverse as the society in which they live:
from older people advocating for human rights at the
grass root and community level to high profile figures
on the international stage. Each and every one demands
equal respect and acknowledgement for their
dedication and commitment to contributing to a world
free from fear and free from want.
The 2018 theme aims to:
•Promote the rights enshrined in the Declaration
and what it means in the daily lives of older persons;
•Raise the visibility of older people as participating
members of society committed to improving the enjoyment
of human rights in many areas of life and not
just those that affect them immediately;
•Reflect on progress and challenges in ensuring
full and equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental
freedoms by older persons; and
•Engage broad audiences across the world and
mobilize people for human rights at all stages of life.
http://www.standup4humanrights.org/en/declaration.html
Leave a Comment