PETER PAN SCHEDULED TO FLY INTO BAY AREA HARBOUR PLAYHOUSE

“Peter Pan,” the fictional, free-spirited and mischievous

young boy who can fly and never grow up, will

come to life at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse on

two upcoming Saturdays, Nov. 10 and 17 at 3 p.m.

Students of the Fine Arts Academy at the theatre

will portray Peter and his Lost Boys as seen through

the eyes of Scottish playwright J. M. Barne. Whitney

Wyatt, the Academy lead teacher and director, has

adapted Barne’s play for the downstairs Main Deck

stage at the playhouse located at 3803 Highway 3 in

Dickinson. She has been helped by Kendall Dixon,

student assistant.

Alissa Alvarado will portray Peter, and Johanna

Nolder is Tinkerbell, the fairy who helps Peter enjoy

his adventurous life in Neverland. Valerie Torres,

Amanda Churney, and Cynana Spells play the other

fairies.

The Darling children (ordinary children from outside

Neverland) are Wendy, John, and Michael, played respectively

by Rebecca Salazer, Jordan Emmitte, and

Alexia Garza. As Captain Hook, Karlee Chapman will

keep the Lost Boys stirred up, assisted by the pirate

crew: Destiny Zermeo, Jadean Hall, Vivi anna

Montemayor, Nura Lawrence and Asia

Turner.

Lost Boys include Maddox Gil, Wyatt Bailey,

Emmanuel Guerra, Abby Churney, Jamie

Cochran, and Collin Nolder.

Others in the class (helping behind the

scenes) are Lois Toups, Isaac Alvarado,

Colbi Coffee, Andrew Guerra, Ava Jackson,

Mia McCartney, and Izzy Shutmat.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

There is also a family pass for $10.

For more information call 281-337-7469 or

visit www.harbourtheater.com.