PETER PAN SCHEDULED TO FLY INTO BAY AREA HARBOUR PLAYHOUSE
“Peter Pan,” the fictional, free-spirited and mischievous
young boy who can fly and never grow up, will
come to life at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse on
two upcoming Saturdays, Nov. 10 and 17 at 3 p.m.
Students of the Fine Arts Academy at the theatre
will portray Peter and his Lost Boys as seen through
the eyes of Scottish playwright J. M. Barne. Whitney
Wyatt, the Academy lead teacher and director, has
adapted Barne’s play for the downstairs Main Deck
stage at the playhouse located at 3803 Highway 3 in
Dickinson. She has been helped by Kendall Dixon,
student assistant.
Alissa Alvarado will portray Peter, and Johanna
Nolder is Tinkerbell, the fairy who helps Peter enjoy
his adventurous life in Neverland. Valerie Torres,
Amanda Churney, and Cynana Spells play the other
fairies.
The Darling children (ordinary children from outside
Neverland) are Wendy, John, and Michael, played respectively
by Rebecca Salazer, Jordan Emmitte, and
Alexia Garza. As Captain Hook, Karlee Chapman will
keep the Lost Boys stirred up, assisted by the pirate
crew: Destiny Zermeo, Jadean Hall, Vivi anna
Montemayor, Nura Lawrence and Asia
Turner.
Lost Boys include Maddox Gil, Wyatt Bailey,
Emmanuel Guerra, Abby Churney, Jamie
Cochran, and Collin Nolder.
Others in the class (helping behind the
scenes) are Lois Toups, Isaac Alvarado,
Colbi Coffee, Andrew Guerra, Ava Jackson,
Mia McCartney, and Izzy Shutmat.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
There is also a family pass for $10.
For more information call 281-337-7469 or
visit www.harbourtheater.com.
