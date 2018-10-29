TCISD MEETING TO STOP THREATS

Parents encouraged to help STOP threats on campus on Oct. 29

With an increase in the number of threats to area schools, Texas City ISD wants to share detailed

information with parents to help them in their discussions with their children. On Oct. 29

at 6:00pm at Blocker Middle School, Texas City ISD will present Safety Tips for our Parents to

help STOP school threats. There will be information shared on what is considered a threat and

the consequences of those threats.

In addition, there will be information shared on the what TCISD is doing new this year regarding

mental health, the social and emotional learning programs for all students, and what else

will be put in place for securing the school buildings. Blocker is located at 1800 Ninth Avenue N.

Someone from the District Attorney’s office will be present as well.