BOOKS COME ALIVE AT ROOSEVELT WILSON

you were anywhere near Roosevelt Wilson elementary last week, you may have seen a parade of very odd characters

as students created costumes representing books they had chosen from the R-W Elementary Library. From

Grease, to Harry Potter to “I Am Groot”, students marched with their teachers who became butterflies, Glenda the

Good Witch, and a very large, very pale DRAGON! The annual celebration is 17 years young and spikes the imaginations

of young people and the glorious worlds to be found in a simple book. To see more costumes and smiling

faces, please visit us on our website:

Photos By: Donna Carter