Berger Cookies were started in 1835 when Henry Berger came over to the United

States from Germany and opened up a bakery in Easy Baltimore. The bakery has

since changed hands several times, but the original cookie and it’s legacy have

remained the same.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

FOR THE COOKIES:

1/3 cup Butter, softened (5 1/3 T), 1 oz Cream Cheese, softened, 1/2 cup Lakanto

Granular Sweetener Find At Aldi, 1/2 tsp. Sea Salt, 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract, 1 tsp.

Baking Powder, 1 Egg, 3/4 cup Almond Flour, 2 tsp. Gelatin, 2 T Lupin Flour – Find

At Aldi, & 1/3 cup Almond Milk (unsweetened)

FOR THE FUDGE:

1/2 cup Heavy Cream, 1 cup Lily’s Chocolate Chips, & 1/4 cup Lakanto Confectioner’s

Sweetener – Find At Aldi

FOR THE FUDGE MASCARPONE ICING:

Leftover Fudge (from dipping cookies, above), & 8oz Mascarpone