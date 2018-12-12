On Dec. 2, the Friendswood High School Alumni Association hosted the 2018 Winter Wonderland FHS Senior

Style Show at the McRee Ford Show Room. The event was held to raise funds for scholarships to be given out to

graduating seniors. Approximately 150 people were in attendance.

This was the first year the Alumni Association put on this type of event. The organization’s president, Judy Con nors,

said she and her Board of Directors wanted to create an event that was inclusive of the entire senior class.

“It has never been done before and every senior student had an opportunity to participate,” Connors said. “Mr.

Griffon and his administrative staff were extremely helpful and this would not have been possible without their

help. Mr. Griffon was our Master of Ceremonies and did a perfect job in announcing our models, and our own Blue

Santa, Superintendent Thad Roher, made a surprise appearance.”

Students were partnered with each other and strutted down the runway in styles from Macy’s and Al’s Formal

Wear. Pictures were taken on the models

to be sold as a part of the fundraiser.

“The seniors were actually very calm,

but you could tell they were excited.

We had a practice walk-through in their

street clothes and that helped them with

any nerves they might have had. They

clowned it up quite a bit,” Connors said.

“During the actual style show, they smiled,

waved at family and friends, threw kisses

to the crowd and did some little dances.

The smiles on their faces were worth a

million dollars.”

The models included Shelby Abel, Valerie

Anderson, Drake Bock, Faith Brothers,

Brady Buffington, Meghan Cheatwood,

Janessa Cornett, Madison Dalton,

Carson Davis, Nick DiVirgilio, Madison

Downs, Rachel Epperson, Kyle Flick, Ashley Giles,

Lauren Green, Garrett Leitko, Kooper Linch, Christopher

Hoskins, Lauren Hubbard, Marcus Huerta,

Madison Jenkins, Julia Kelly, Andrew Litzinger, Summer

McNatt, Reed Miller, Payton Montemayor, Mitchell

Morgan, Parker O’Leary, Tommy Rabalais, Ashlee

Reuter, Annie Revere, Luke Revere, Sallianne Roher,

Hailey Ryberg, Alex Sansom, Jake Sansom, Karsen

Spencer, Grace Spinks, Madison Stephens, Breely

Swientonioski, Caroline Velek, Cade Weger, James

Yawn and Zach Zamora.

“Based on the positive remarks from people that attended

and those who have heard about it, it was an

enormous success,” Connors said. “We are especially

encouraged junior parents are calling to have their

child’s name put on the list for next year.”

Connors said the event would not have been possible

without the underwriters: Majestic Linen and Décor,

McRee Ford and Texas Citizens Bank. She would

also like to thank the event sponsors: Al’s Formal

Wear, Anchor Fundraising,

Antonini Subs, Center-

Court Pizza and Brew, The

Clary Family, DNP Americas,

Enviro-Tek Services

Inc., Friendswood Sun

Spot-Tony Quick, Gina’s

Italian Kitchen, The J.A.M.

Session, Joseph A. Mire,

Lewis Jewelers, Macy’s,

Mighty Mouse Powerlifting,

and Polished Nails. Connors

would also like to say

a special “thank you” to

Ellen Hickl, fashion show

coordinator; Michael Haddock,

Macy’s stylist; David

Leung, photographer; and

the FHS Varsity Cheerleaders

and Mighty