SENIOR STYLE SHOW
On Dec. 2, the Friendswood High School Alumni Association hosted the 2018 Winter Wonderland FHS Senior
Style Show at the McRee Ford Show Room. The event was held to raise funds for scholarships to be given out to
graduating seniors. Approximately 150 people were in attendance.
This was the first year the Alumni Association put on this type of event. The organization’s president, Judy Con nors,
said she and her Board of Directors wanted to create an event that was inclusive of the entire senior class.
“It has never been done before and every senior student had an opportunity to participate,” Connors said. “Mr.
Griffon and his administrative staff were extremely helpful and this would not have been possible without their
help. Mr. Griffon was our Master of Ceremonies and did a perfect job in announcing our models, and our own Blue
Santa, Superintendent Thad Roher, made a surprise appearance.”
Students were partnered with each other and strutted down the runway in styles from Macy’s and Al’s Formal
Wear. Pictures were taken on the models
to be sold as a part of the fundraiser.
“The seniors were actually very calm,
but you could tell they were excited.
We had a practice walk-through in their
street clothes and that helped them with
any nerves they might have had. They
clowned it up quite a bit,” Connors said.
“During the actual style show, they smiled,
waved at family and friends, threw kisses
to the crowd and did some little dances.
The smiles on their faces were worth a
million dollars.”
The models included Shelby Abel, Valerie
Anderson, Drake Bock, Faith Brothers,
Brady Buffington, Meghan Cheatwood,
Janessa Cornett, Madison Dalton,
Carson Davis, Nick DiVirgilio, Madison
Downs, Rachel Epperson, Kyle Flick, Ashley Giles,
Lauren Green, Garrett Leitko, Kooper Linch, Christopher
Hoskins, Lauren Hubbard, Marcus Huerta,
Madison Jenkins, Julia Kelly, Andrew Litzinger, Summer
McNatt, Reed Miller, Payton Montemayor, Mitchell
Morgan, Parker O’Leary, Tommy Rabalais, Ashlee
Reuter, Annie Revere, Luke Revere, Sallianne Roher,
Hailey Ryberg, Alex Sansom, Jake Sansom, Karsen
Spencer, Grace Spinks, Madison Stephens, Breely
Swientonioski, Caroline Velek, Cade Weger, James
Yawn and Zach Zamora.
“Based on the positive remarks from people that attended
and those who have heard about it, it was an
enormous success,” Connors said. “We are especially
encouraged junior parents are calling to have their
child’s name put on the list for next year.”
Connors said the event would not have been possible
without the underwriters: Majestic Linen and Décor,
McRee Ford and Texas Citizens Bank. She would
also like to thank the event sponsors: Al’s Formal
Wear, Anchor Fundraising,
Antonini Subs, Center-
Court Pizza and Brew, The
Clary Family, DNP Americas,
Enviro-Tek Services
Inc., Friendswood Sun
Spot-Tony Quick, Gina’s
Italian Kitchen, The J.A.M.
Session, Joseph A. Mire,
Lewis Jewelers, Macy’s,
Mighty Mouse Powerlifting,
and Polished Nails. Connors
would also like to say
a special “thank you” to
Ellen Hickl, fashion show
coordinator; Michael Haddock,
Macy’s stylist; David
Leung, photographer; and
the FHS Varsity Cheerleaders
and Mighty
