CHRISTMAS WITH THE BLUE
Texas City’s Finest all gathered to celebrate the season
and to honor their peers chosen for exceptional service.
The Texas City Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association
hosted the gala and local businesses and individuals
donated gifts for each officer. Dinner was provided by
Riondo’s Ristorante Bar & Grill and Witt’s End Bakery
provided incredible cheesecake and bourbon cookies
and Gringo’s served chicken fajitas with all the fixings.
Probably the most solemn moment was when Chief
Stanton called seven officers who were first responders
to the Santa Fe shootings and were pivotal in the capture
of the shooter.
The Texas City Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association
was founded to help build understanding, increase
public awareness and help to facilitate real lines of communication
between law enforcement and our citizens.
Too often there is a rush to judgement and blame before
a clear understanding of a situation becomes known. It
is the hope of the CPA to shine a light on the good work,
the dedication, discipline and commitment these officer
bring with them to their work each and every day.
Chief Stanton and his wife and son took time out to hon or
Explorers Alex Barrios, Charles Jones, William Dow,
Lyric Hunter and Kapri
Kershaw.
