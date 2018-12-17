CHRISTMAS WITH THE BLUE

Texas City’s Finest all gathered to celebrate the season

and to honor their peers chosen for exceptional service.

The Texas City Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association

hosted the gala and local businesses and individuals

donated gifts for each officer. Dinner was provided by

Riondo’s Ristorante Bar & Grill and Witt’s End Bakery

provided incredible cheesecake and bourbon cookies

and Gringo’s served chicken fajitas with all the fixings.

Probably the most solemn moment was when Chief

Stanton called seven officers who were first responders

to the Santa Fe shootings and were pivotal in the capture

of the shooter.

The Texas City Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association

was founded to help build understanding, increase

public awareness and help to facilitate real lines of communication

between law enforcement and our citizens.

Too often there is a rush to judgement and blame before

a clear understanding of a situation becomes known. It

is the hope of the CPA to shine a light on the good work,

the dedication, discipline and commitment these officer

bring with them to their work each and every day.

Chief Stanton and his wife and son took time out to hon or

Explorers Alex Barrios, Charles Jones, William Dow,

Lyric Hunter and Kapri

Kershaw.