CORNER – THE LATEST HAPPENINGS AT COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND
College of the Mainland President Dr. Warren Nichols
stands among bags of food collected by COM employees.
More than 835 pounds of food was donated
to the Galveston County Food Bank on Dec. 14.
Two College of the Mainland vocational nursing students
were selected by the faculty to receive the Student
of the Year and the Outstanding Clinical Performance
awards during the school’s Pinning Ceremony
on Dec. 13. Named Student of the Year was Kerry
May and Iryna Dombrovska was awarded Outstanding
Clinical Performance. Pictured are (l-r) COM Director
of Nursing Dr. Amanda Ordonez, Dombrovska,
May and COM President Dr. Warren Nichols.
Two College of the Mainland nursing students
were selected by the faculty to receive the Student of
the Year and the Outstanding Clinical Performance
awards during the school’s Pinning Ceremony on
Dec. 13. Named Student of the Year was Shanee
Scribner and Alexis Boettcher was awarded Out standing
Clinical Performance. The awards are given
based on established criteria that reflects the professional
and ethical character of an outstanding graduating
nurse. Pictured are (l-r) COM Trustee Rosalie
Kettler, Scribner, Boettcher, COM Director of Nursing
Dr. Amanda Ordonez and COM President Dr. Warren
Nichols. Scribner and Boettcher each earned an As sociate
of Nursing degree.
Leave a Comment