CORNER – THE LATEST HAPPENINGS AT COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND

College of the Mainland President Dr. Warren Nichols

stands among bags of food collected by COM employees.

More than 835 pounds of food was donated

to the Galveston County Food Bank on Dec. 14.

Two College of the Mainland vocational nursing students

were selected by the faculty to receive the Student

of the Year and the Outstanding Clinical Performance

awards during the school’s Pinning Ceremony

on Dec. 13. Named Student of the Year was Kerry

May and Iryna Dombrovska was awarded Outstanding

Clinical Performance. Pictured are (l-r) COM Director

of Nursing Dr. Amanda Ordonez, Dombrovska,

May and COM President Dr. Warren Nichols.

Two College of the Mainland nursing students

were selected by the faculty to receive the Student of

the Year and the Outstanding Clinical Performance

awards during the school’s Pinning Ceremony on

Dec. 13. Named Student of the Year was Shanee

Scribner and Alexis Boettcher was awarded Out standing

Clinical Performance. The awards are given

based on established criteria that reflects the professional

and ethical character of an outstanding graduating

nurse. Pictured are (l-r) COM Trustee Rosalie

Kettler, Scribner, Boettcher, COM Director of Nursing

Dr. Amanda Ordonez and COM President Dr. Warren

Nichols. Scribner and Boettcher each earned an As sociate

of Nursing degree.