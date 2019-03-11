THIS ‘N THAT

by Nicky De Lange

Suggested Headline: Just Saying No To Coupons

Today, as I write this, is Sunday. It’s the day when all the coupon booklets appear in newspapers. Lately, however, it’s been pretty slim pickings for me. We get two Sunday papers, which means I have access to double the amount of coupons for the day.

You might think that would mean I’d find myself knee deep in coupons. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. After going through two different booklets, I have only one coupon to show for my efforts. Even worse, that coupon is only valid for another two weeks. It’s not worth the time spent flipping through page after page of coupons to save fifty cents on six bars of bath soap!

Some time ago I wrote about this topic, vowing that I was going to give up couponing. While my intentions were good, years of saving substantial amounts of money using coupons was a hard habit to break. I couldn’t help remembering a time when I could double and even triple the amount of a coupon’s face value. Sometimes I’d even manage to get an item basically free. But those days are gone, probably forever.

Yes, I know that savvy shoppers appear on the TV series “Extreme Couponing,” where they purchase hundreds of dollars’ worth of groceries for only $20. I don’t know where those folks do their shopping but it sure isn’t in our area. And I know they’ve got to spend a lot of hours acquiring, clipping, sorting and filing all those coupons. (Did I mention many of these people get extra coupons by dumpster diving?)

But today’s experience really opened my eyes. I finally realize that spending time searching to save such a small amount of money is truly an exercise in futility. I can put that same amount of time into something worthwhile or just plain fun.

At least I won’t wind up frustrated or downright grumpy. It’s time for a change. I’m going to “just say no” to coupons.

