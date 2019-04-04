SAVE THE DATE: SIGN UP FOR THE ANNUAL ADOPT-A-BEACH SPRING COAST WIDE CLEANUP





AUSTIN – Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the Annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup will take place at twenty-eight different locations coast wide across Texas. Volunteers can sign up at www.texasadoptabeach.org or show up onsite to take part in a fun-filled day of giving back to our community and taking care of the Texas coast.



“The Adopt-A-Beach Annual Spring Cleanup is always an amazing turnout for Texans to join together and volunteer their time to keep our Texas beaches beautiful,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “What better way to serve our great state than by spending the day at the beach? It is because of our wonderful volunteers, that our annual spring cleanup provides the Texas coast with the care it deserves. The dedication of our fellow Texans to help keep our coast in pristine condition never ceases to amaze me!”



GLO Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup



Saturday April 13th



Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.



Clean up will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Visit TexasAdoptABeach.org to find a location near you



Special thanks to our sponsors who contributed to our 2019 Spring Cleanup event: Apache Corporation, Casa Del Mar Beach Properties, ExxonMobil Foundation, Dumpters.com, Home Away, Murphy Oil Corporation, Schlumberger, Seaworld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, and Trusted Senior Specialists. We appreciate our sponsors support and look forward to the care our Texas coast will receive with their help!



The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986, when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, more than 529,000 volunteers have removed more than 9,600 tons of trash from Texas beaches. Each volunteer will be given data cards, gloves, pencils and trash bags. All volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes, bring sunscreen and plenty of drinking water. The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach cleanups are held rain or shine!



Texans who are not able to attend the cleanup can help keep our beaches clean by making a tax-deductible donation online at www.TexasAdoptABeach.org. There are several different Adopt-A-Beach sponsorship levels ranging from $25 to $25,000, allowing both individuals and corporations to contribute to this major cleanup effort.



To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit TexasAdoptABeach.org. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TexasAdoptABeach or follow us on Twitter @TXAdoptABeach.

