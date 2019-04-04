April Volunteer Deputy Registrar Class Rescheduled



Galveston County offices will be closed Friday, April 19, 2019, in observance of Good Friday. The Volunteer Deputy Registrar (VDR) class has been rescheduled for Friday, April 26, 2019. The training will be begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom, Galveston County Courthouse, 722 Moody Avenue in Galveston.



VDRs are partners with County Voter Registrars, assisting citizens in registering to vote and educating them on the importance of voting. A high level of ethical conduct is required to be a VDR as they can affect an applicant’s voter registration status.



The Election Code requires VDRs to be at least 18 years of age, to not have been finally convicted of a felony or, if so, must have fully discharged the sentence, not have been finally convicted of an offense under Section 32.51 of the Penal Code (identity theft) and meet the requirements to be a qualified voter under Section 11.002 (although not required to be a registered voter). VDR terms begin after training and end December 31st of even numbered years.

Renewing VDRs are now permitted to “re-up” via the online application and training program. Those wishing to renew online should complete the online renewal application located on our webpage (http://www.galvestoncountytx.gov under the Voter Information tab and email it to galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us.

For additional information, please contact the Voter Registration Department at 409-766-2280.

Galveston County Tax Office

March 29, 2019

