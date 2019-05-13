Love Sweet Love

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s! I would like to remind you to tell the ones you hold so close to your heart, how much you love them, not just today, but every day. To me the word love is a verb and requires action each and every day. Pick up a flower on the way home or a card just because it’s Tuesday. Cook something special or plan a date you know they will enjoy and surprise them with it. It doesn’t have to be anything big either. Usually the little things end up being the things that are most appreciated and that mean the most. Find ways to show your love on a Saturday and always, always, always tell your loved ones how much you love them. They need to hear those words. Never let them wonder about how you feel, and don’t let them doubt your love for them. As James Taylor sang ” Shower the people you love, with love, tell them the way that you feel”. It’s the best feeling in the world, to give it, and to receive it, on Mother’s Day, other special days, but most of all, every single day! You can never love too big!





Frances Durisseau

