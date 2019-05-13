La Marque Welcomes Charles “Tink” Jackson as City Manager May 6

LA MARQUE, TEXAS (May 7, 2019) – Charles “Tink” Jackson reported for his first day as City Manager of La Marque, Texas, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Mr. Jackson comes to La Marque with a decorated history of municipal leadership, a dedication to governmental ethics and commitment to community engagement. A welcome reception will immediately follow the City Council meeting on Monday, June 10, 2019. Citizens, business owners and friends are encouraged to join the celebration.

Jackson served as the City Manager of Pearsall, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of San Antonio, from March 2016 to April 2019. During his tenure there, City of Pearsall earned the 2018 “Council of the Year” from Texas City Managers Association (TCMA). Prior to that, Jackson served as District Supervisor for the New Mexico State Engineers Office, worked as a manager in the private sector and was a high school educator.

Mr. Jackson has earned a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Education from New Mexico State University. He currently serves on the statewide TCMA Ethics Committee. Jackson is a dedicated family man. He enjoys fishing, bow hunting and is a staunch supporter of wildlife conservation.

