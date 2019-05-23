Sports Post

Creek’s Crookston tops 6A boys’ tennis field

Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston captured the 6A boys’ tennis singles championship on Friday in

College Station, marking the first time since 1980 the school produced a state boys’ tennis

champion. Crookston defeated Kyle Totorica of San Antonio Reagan in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) to

bring home the title for the Wildcats.

Clear Springs’ Allison Schwartz lost in straight sets to eventual 6A girls’ singles champion Megha

Dania by scores of 6-3 and 6-1.

Friendwood’s boys’ doubles team of Race Haas and Noah Smistad fell in the 5A quarterfinals to

Kerville Tivy’s Sam Snelgrove and Colson Schiek, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. The Mustangs’ girls’ duo of Quinn

Radtke and Maura Mitchell were bested in the girls’ quarterfinal by Dallas Highland Park’s

tandem of Annika Juregens and Lizann Boyer (6-3. 6-3).