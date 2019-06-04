The Danger of Accessibility and Convenience



We rush through life. Guru’s make millions telling us to show down; teaching classes on how to “be present”. We suffer from all kinds of auto-immune conditions; respiratory, joint, rashes, anxiety. And yet we continue to eat processed food, use all sorts of household products we know are full of toxins. We inhale caffeine and sugar as we discuss the dangers of “belly fat”. We use additives to make our cars run better and knowing the number of cars on the road is hazardous to the health of our very planet, we drive everywhere alone without consideration for the consequences. As we struggle to put lives back together after the devastation of Harvey, we are subjected to “gassing” from carpets and glue for flooring; and then there is paint and insulation.

We pay money to exercise because we don’t move around enough in our day to day lives. We drive 6 blocks to the store. We sit in front of a computer all day and depend on a “watch” to tell us to stand up every 60 minutes. We don’t stop for lunch so we eat crackers full of sodium and sugar and not much else. The amount of “food” we have to consume to actually get enough nourishment to sustain us; hence the

And when our bodies respond to this never-ending assault on our health and wellbeing, what do we do?

We go to the Doctor and get a pill or, God forbid, a treatment which consists of shooting us full of poison to kill the toxins that are already killing us. We freak out about CBD oil and think nothing of all the chemicals we wash our clothes in; some of which are not even listed on the product labels, as if we would notice anyway. When we found out cigarettes gave us cancer, what did we do? We made the tobacco industry stop advertising.

Granted, none of this is simple. Much of our economy is dependent on our need for instant gratification. Shelf life for products requires preservatives. The food industry long ago figured out that salt and sugar are addictive and so they put them in everything. The disruption that would occur should the FDA even attempt to halt that kind of behavior would be catastrophic

